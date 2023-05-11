Speed of work in Delhi will increase manifold: Kejriwal after SC verdict

The AAP government swung into action on Thursday after a Supreme Court verdict on the Centre-Delhi services matter with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announcing a major bureaucratic reshuffle in the coming days and warning action against officers who "create hurdles" in public work.

In a unanimous verdict, a five-judge constitution bench ruled that the Delhi government has legislative and executive powers over services except for public order, police and land.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said the speed of work in the national capital will increase manifold following the judgement on administration of services as his hands were earlier tied. He also thanked the judges for doing justice with Delhi.

Following the verdict, the chief minister met Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena and sought his "blessings" as well as held a meeting with his ministers at the Delhi Secretariat.

His meeting with Saxena, with whom the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had a running battle over a host of administrative and policy matters, lasted for 15-20 minutes, officials said.

Kejriwal said the speed of work in the national capital will increase by 10-fold and urged the Centre not to create "hurdles" in its work anymore. The prime minister is like a father figure and it is his responsibility to look after everybody like his children, he said.

"The Supreme Court has sternly said that the powers of the Delhi government snatched by the Centre in 2015 was unconstitutional and its only motive was to fail the AAP government," Kejriwal, who is AAP's national convener, said.

He said on May 23, 2015, an order was passed by the Centre that services matters will be under the control of the LG and not the chief minister. "I could not take any action even if someone was caught for taking a bribe. It was like my hands were tied and I was asked to swim," Kejriwal said.

The chief minister said despite "hurdles" created before the AAP government in Delhi, it did "spectacular" work.

"We gave a model of education and health to the country. Work will now happen at 10 times the earlier speed. Delhi will now present a model of able governance to the entire country," he said.

Kejriwal said officers who obstructed public work will "face consequences" in the coming days.

"There will be a big administrative reshuffle in a few days. Many officers will be transferred on the basis of what they have done till now. There are some officers who have stopped public works in the last year-and-a-half. There have been instances where medicines of Mohalla Clinics, tests and the DJB's (Delhi Jal Board) money was stopped," Chief Minister Kejriwal said.

"Such officers will have to face consequences of their misdeeds. Opportunity will be given to responsive and compassionate officers and employees who want to serve the public," he said.

Asked about the control over the Delhi government's probe agency -- the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) -- in light of the Supreme Court verdict, the chief minister said,"The ACB is not with us but vigilance (department) will now be with us. Disciplinary proceedings can be initiated against officers who do not work properly."



Kejriwal said his government will now strive to provide a "responsive, compassionate, lean and thin, and accountable government" to the people of the national capital.

The AAP government will provide model governance and administration just like it did in the fields of education and health, he said.

"Some officers occupying posts create hurdles. They will be removed. Also, posts will be created where there is a need of more officers," he said.

Kejriwal said already much time has been "wasted" and urged the BJP government at the Centre not to interfere in the Delhi government's works.

"If you have to rule Delhi, then win over the hearts of its people. We are working in Delhi now, you can do it after winning here," Kejriwal said referring to the BJP, which is the main opposition party in the assembly.

He also said after getting control of the Services Department, which was earlier a domain of the LG, the Delhi government can create new posts and abolish old ones.

Kejriwal said earlier too the Delhi government was responsible for affairs of the city but it lacked power. "Now, we have been given that power by the Supreme Court to fulfil the responsibility. We will now be able to complete the works related to Delhi in the assembly," said the chief minister.

The issue of various departments refusing replies to questions asked by MLas in the Delhi assembly citing the "reserved subjects" condition had been a matter of tussle between the AAP dispensation and the LG.

The chief minister said officers, who created "hurdles" in public work in the past one and half years, will be removed and honest officers will replace them. "Imagine the scope of work we would do if these hurdles were not there. Now, the works will be done 10 times faster," he said.

The Supreme Court judgment is "historic" and it has done justice with the people of Delhi, Kejriwal said.