Supreme Court rules in favour of Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi govt vs L-G case



In the Delhi government vs L-G case, the court said, "Delhi government has legislative and executive powers over the administration of services except for public order, police, and land." The Supreme Court on Thursday heard some important cases, which included the Delhi government vs Lieutenant Governor (L-G) and the Maharashtra dispute case between Shiv Sena factions of Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.



-In other news, the top court reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriage, observing that it cannot give a declaration on the anticipation of how the Parliament is likely to respond to it. In the Maharashtra dispute case, the top court ruled that "Eknath Shinde will continue as the chief minister of Maharashtra, with the SC holding on that it cannot restore the then Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray as he resigned without facing a floor test in June last year."



-The Delhi High Court directed the Tihar jail superintendent to allow video calls between former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and his ailing wife for an hour every alternate day. Here are some of the important cases heard by the Delhi High Court

Also Read Same-sex marriage in India: What did Supreme Court say in the case? SC begins hearing of pleas to recognise same-sex marriages; details here Same-sex marriage case in the Supreme Court: Here is what the Centre said Delhi v Centre and Shiv Sena cases: Supreme Court to announce verdict today Same-sex marriage: Centre files fresh affidavit in SC, seeks states' views Delhi to get more EV charging stations, battery swapping facilities More than 52.5 mn subscribers enrolled in Atal Pension Yojana: FinMin Government's e-commerce network ONDC available in 236 cities: CEO SC verdict on Centre-Delhi services triggers meme fest on social media Centre must work within boundaries of basic structure of Constitution: SC



-The court formed a committee to conduct surprise checks at Tihar jail to gather information on the food being served to inmates and the level of hygiene at the prison. -It sought to know the Enforcement Directorate's stand on a plea moved by Raghav Magunta, the son of YSR Congress Party MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, seeking interim bail in a money laundering case related to an alleged liquor scam in the national capital.