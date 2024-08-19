Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Police bans DJs during Ganesh puja celebrations in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack

Police bans DJs during Ganesh puja celebrations in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack

he police will deploy adequate number of security personnel in the capital city to regulate traffic during the puja

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 31, 2022. Source: Pexels

Representative Image: The idol immersion ceremony in Cuttack is scheduled for September 15, 22 and 29. Source: Pexels

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The police have banned use of disc jockeys (DJ) during Ganesh Puja celebrations in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.
The Ganesh puja will be celebrated on September 7

Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda said this after holding a meeting with the puja organizers in Cuttack. Similarly, Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh held another such meeting here on Sunday.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In both meetings, the organisers have been asked not to use DJ music during the puja including idol immersion processions.
The idol immersion ceremony in Cuttack is scheduled for September 15, 22 and 29. The Puja committees have been asked to seek prior permission from the local police station seven days before, he said.
Similarly, the puja committees in Bhubaneswar will hold the immersion processions on September 8, 11 and 15, said DCP Singh.
The Ganesh puja committees have been asked not to play DJ music and install CCTVs in their pandals, he said, adding, "We have directed them to use traditional musical instruments instead of DJs during the procession."

Strict action will be taken for forcible collection of donations from the people, he warned.

More From This Section

Kolkata rape-murder: Women's organisation holds 'mashal julush' in Siliguri

Kolkata rape-murder: Women's organisation holds 'mashal julush' in Siliguri

hospitals health hospital bed

19 students hospitalised in Bengaluru after exposure to rat repellent spray

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Healthcare services remain affected as doctors protest Kolkata horror

Doctor

Doctors provide elective OPD services outside Nirman Bhawan in Delhi

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Kolkata rape case: MHA directs states, UTs to give updates every 2 hours

The police will deploy adequate number of security personnel in the capital city to regulate traffic during the puja.
However, the DJ owners opposed the move and said the ban order will affect their livelihood in the upcoming festival season.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mohun Bagan

Bagan captain leads protest march against doctor's alleged rape in Kolkata

Doctor Protest, Protest

LIVE: MHA directs states, UTs to provide updates every 2 hours in wake of protests over RG Kar case

shares

Here's why DCX Systems share price locked in 5% upper circuit today

Doctor Protest, Protest, KGMU Protest

Mumbai doctors protest at Azad Maidan over Kolkata rape-murder incident

share market live

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks trade flat; M&M, Tata Motors fall over 1%

Topics : Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations Bhubaneswar Cuttack

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRaksha Bandhan WishesWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon