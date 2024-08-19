Business Standard
Mumbai doctors protest at Azad Maidan over Kolkata rape-murder incident

One of the protesting doctors urged the government to ensure that every organisation has a safety audit

Representative Image: Doctors and locals from Mumbai on Monday held a protest at Azad Maidan amid the ongoing protest. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 11:20 AM IST

Doctors and locals from Mumbai on Monday held a protest at Azad Maidan amid the ongoing protest over the rape-murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital.
One of the protesting doctors urged the government to ensure that every organisation has a safety audit.
"We request the government that every organisation should have safety audit...What is the point if we are not safe even after more than 70 years of independence?. Doctors always first think of the patients and not their safety. The workplace has to be safe for us," Dr Prerna Gomes from Jaslok Hospital told ANI.
Earlier, on August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, sparking nationwide strikes and protests by the medical community.
The West Bengal Governor's office on Sunday alerted medical colleges in the State to beef up security and ensure that women doctors and paramedics are provided with adequate protection.
"Today Raj Bhavan contacted Medical Colleges in the State and alerted them to beef up security and ensure that women doctors and paramedics are provided adequate protection," Raj Bhavan Media Cell said in a post on X.

Earlier, the CBI team investigating the case conducted 3D laser mapping of the emergency ward at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the case. A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, will hear the case on August 20.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Kolkata rape-murder: Women's organisation holds 'mashal julush' in Siliguri

Healthcare services remain affected as doctors protest Kolkata horror

Kolkata rape case: MHA directs states, UTs to give updates every 2 hours

Decry state govt's bid to muzzle voice of people: Murdered doctor's parents

Kolkata rape: 'Reclaim the Night' resonates across state; Mamata faces heat

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 11:20 AM IST

