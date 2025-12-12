Friday, December 12, 2025 | 12:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi flags issue of air pollution, seeks discussion in Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi flags issue of air pollution, seeks discussion in Lok Sabha

The Congress leader said the prime minister can then put in place a plan to deal with the issue of air pollution

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday raised the issue of air pollution.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday raised the issue of air pollution in major cities of the country and sought a discussion on it in the Lok Sabha.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Gandhi said the discussion on the issue can be framed in an interesting manner where the opposition and the government do not trade abuses at each other, but find a solution to the problem.

"This is not an ideological issue. Everybody in this House would agree that air pollution, the damage it is doing to our people, is something that we would like to cooperate on," Gandhi said.

 

The Congress leader said the prime minister can then put in place a plan to deal with the issue of air pollution.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government was ready for a discussion on the issue and the Business Advisory Committee of the Lok Sabha can allot time for the same.

"Most of our major cities are living under a blanket of poisonous air. Millions of children are getting lung disease. Their future is being destroyed. People are getting cancer. Older people are struggling to breathe," Gandhi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Rahul Gandhi raises issue of worsening air quality in Lok Sabha

Pawan Kalyan, Pawan, Kalyan

HC directs social media platforms to act within week on Pawan Kalyan's plea

NIA, ISIS

NIA raids house of suspect linked to ISIS in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh

Gaurav Luthra

From IndiGo to Indigo: How the escape plan of Luthra brothers collapsed

Zakir Hussain, Zakir

2-day event to celebrate Zakir Hussain's legacy on death anniversary: NCPA

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha air pollution

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOMaharashtra Lokyaukta ActDigital Ad FraudAMC Stocks OutlookDelhi Air Quality todayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon