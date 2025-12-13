Saturday, December 13, 2025 | 12:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / ED raids 25 sites across states in probe into UP illegal cough syrup racket

ED raids 25 sites across states in probe into UP illegal cough syrup racket

The searches are covering 25 premises in Lucknow, Varanasi, Jaunpur and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh apart from those located in Ranchi and Ahmedabad, officials said

ED's scope of probe under PMLA increased 2.5 times in six years

The federal probe agency has booked a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to probe the alleged illegal trade.The federal probe agency has booked a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to prob

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2025 | 12:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday raided multiple locations in various states as part of a money laundering investigation against an alleged illegal cough syrup trade racket in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

The searches are covering 25 premises in Lucknow, Varanasi, Jaunpur and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh apart from those located in Ranchi and Ahmedabad, they said.

The federal probe agency has booked a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to probe the alleged illegal trade.

Locations linked to absconding main accused Shubham Jaiswal and his alleged associates Alok Singh, Amit Singh and some others, cough syrup manufacturers and a Chartered Accountant (CA) Vishnu Aggarwal are being raided, according to ED officials.

 

The ED action is based on about 30 UP Police FIRs that were registered after the state government took cognisance of incidents related to misuse of codeine-based cough syrups (CBCS), their illegal manufacturing, trade and transport including across the Bangladesh border.

The total proceeds of crime estimated in the case is about Rs 1,000 crore, the ED officials.

Main accused Shubham Jaiswal is understood to have fled to Dubai while his father has been arrested by UP Police. A total of 32 persons have been taken into custody by the state police till now which has constituted a SIT to probe the case, the officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

11 consequential rail accidents in FY26 so far, says Indian Railways

Nuclear energy

Cabinet clears SHANTI Bill to open civil nuclear energy to private sector

Census 2027

Cabinet approves ₹11,718 cr budget for Census 2027, timeline announced

Supreme Court, SC

'Something wrong': SC flags concerns over Madras HC order in Karur stampede

Shivraj Patil

Shivraj Patil: Cong leader who faced flak during 26/11 for changing attire

Topics : India News raid Enforcement Directorate Uttar Pradesh probe Cough syrup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 13 2025 | 12:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOOTT This WeekDigital Ad FraudAMC Stocks OutlookDelhi Air Quality todayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon