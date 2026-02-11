RailTel secures ₹455 crore Kavach project from West Central Railway

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd, a Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Railways, has achieved a significant milestone in railway safety and modernisation by securing a major order to implement the KAVACH system covering 1067 RKM of the Jabalpur division of West Central Railway, an official press release said.

Kavach is India's Indigenous Automatic Train Protection (ATP) System. RailTel has a project valued at ₹454.95 crore for Survey, Design, Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of Trackside Kavach Systems across key routes of the Jabalpur Division of West Central Railway.

The project will be implemented along key, high-density corridors covering 1067 RKM, including the Itarsi -Manikpur Section, Mahdeiya-Bina Malkheri-Mahadeokheri, the Entire Katni Complex, the Bina Malkheri-Agasod Section, the Satna -Rewa Section, the Kaima - Sagma Section, and the Bansapahar -Ohan Section of the Jabalpur Division of the West Central Railway. The scope includes the installation of Kavach equipment at stations, level crossing gates, and IBS locations, along with OFC works, the erection of towers, and associated civil, track, and electrical works under EPC mode.

The entire work is planned to be completed within 960 days as per the EPC agreement.

Kavach is Indian Railways' flagship Indigenous Automatic Train Protection system, developed under the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. It is designed to prevent train collisions, over-speeding, and signal passing at danger (SPAD), thereby significantly enhancing passenger safety and operational reliability.

RailTel is already working on 2 projects to deploy Kavach, covering 1109 route kilometres of the East Central Railway.

Sanjai Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, RailTel, said that this prestigious Kavach order from West Central Railway is a proud moment for RailTel and a strong recognition of its capabilities in delivering critical railway safety infrastructure. Kavach is a transformational initiative for Indian Railways, and RailTel remains committed to supporting the national mission of safer, smarter and technology-driven rail operations through indigenous solutions.