Moderate earthquake of magnitude 4.3 strikes Bay of Bengal, says NCS

A moderate earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale was recorded in the Bay of Bengal early Wednesday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The tremor occurred at 05:12 IST on February 11, at a depth of 10 kilometres. The epicentre was located at 14.94° N latitude and 90.18° E longitude.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) shared an update on X (formerly Twitter), reporting a moderate earthquake in the Bay of Bengal.

In the X post, it said "EQ of M: 4.3, On: 11/02/2026 05:12:41 IST, Lat: 14.94 N, Long: 90.18 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal."

Earlier in December last year, a moderate earthquake measuring magnitude 4.4 struck the Bay of Bengal, according to seismic data shared by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The tremor occurred at 11:48:21 IST at a shallow depth of approximately 15 kilometres.

The epicentre of the quake was located at a latitude of 12.59° N and a longitude of 92.34° E in the Bay of Bengal.