Railway ministry releases helpline number to locate affected passengers

Apart from the helpline number shared by the Indian Railways, the Ministry of Railways on its Twitter profile has also shared some other helpline numbers, including Howrah, Kharagpur, Balasore

BS Web Team New Delhi
Odisha Train accident

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 5:09 PM IST
Topics : Narendra Modi Ashwini Vaishnaw Railways Indian Railways Railway Ministry Railway Minister Odisha Train Accident

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 5:09 PM IST

