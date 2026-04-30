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Home / India News / Rain, storms bring relief in North India; IMD forecasts more showers ahead

Rain, storms bring relief in North India; IMD forecasts more showers ahead

Light rain and thunderstorms bring relief across North India, lowering temperatures by up to 5°C; IMD forecasts more showers nationwide

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

The IMD has predicted continued rainfall and thunderstorm activity across large parts of the country. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 7:32 AM IST

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Light rain and thunderstorms brought relief from scorching heat on Wednesday across several North Indian states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Delhi. Brief spells of showers led to a dip in maximum temperatures, offering respite after days of intense heat.
 
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), maximum temperatures fell by 3-5 degrees Celsius across the western Himalayan region, as well as parts of central and eastern India, including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra. No significant increase was reported in the maximum temperature over the plains of northwest India.
 

IMD forecasts more rain and thunderstorms

 
The IMD has predicted continued rainfall and thunderstorm activity across large parts of the country. Light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph, is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir.
 
 
Heavy rainfall is also forecast over the northeastern states in the coming days. Meanwhile, southern regions, including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana and Karnataka are expected to witness rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, bringing further relief from the heat.
 

Heatwave conditions to persist in parts

 
Despite the rainfall activity, heatwave conditions are likely to continue in some regions. The IMD said heatwave conditions are very likely in parts of Vidarbha, Rajasthan, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and Karnataka.

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Warm night conditions are also expected in isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh.
 

Delhi sees temperature dip, more relief likely

 
Delhi witnessed a pleasant morning on Wednesday as rain, thunderstorms and strong winds swept across the city. The showers led to a marginal decline in temperatures, with maximum temperatures falling by 2-3 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures dropping by 5-8 degrees Celsius over the past 24 hours.
 
For Thursday, the IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky turning generally cloudy, with very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds of 30-40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph towards the afternoon. The maximum temperature is expected to remain below 40 degrees Celsius, providing continued relief to residents.
 

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 7:32 AM IST

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