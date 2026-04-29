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No paperwork for NPS retirees' medical allowance: New rules explained

Automated mechanism replaces manual bill submissions with direct bank credits, ensuring seamless quarterly payments for beneficiaries

NPS, Pension

NPS, Pension(Photo: Shutterstock)

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 1:03 PM IST

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The government has moved to a fully automated system for paying fixed medical allowance (FMA) to National Pension System (NPS) beneficiaries, eliminating the need to submit medical bills and reducing delays.
 
The Finance Ministry earlier this month issued a memorandum laying out a bank-driven mechanism by which pensioners will receive FMA in their bank accounts every quarter. The change is designed to simplify access to a key post-retirement benefit and improve cash flow certainty for retirees.
 

What has changed

Until now, processes around medical allowance for NPS retirees involved procedural steps that often led to delays or confusion. The new framework introduces a centralised, automated flow:
 
 
  • No requirement to submit medical bills or claims
  • Direct credit of FMA into pensioners’ bank accounts
  • Quarterly payments at rates notified by the government
  • Banks to execute payments through centralised processing units
 
At the core of the system is the Central Pension Accounting Office (CPAO), which will verify eligibility and authorise payments.
 

How the new system works

The revised mechanism relies on coordination between government departments and banks, with clearly defined roles: 

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Eligibility verification: The CPAO checks records received from Pay & Accounts Offices.
 
Authorisation: A Special Seal Authority is issued to the pension-disbursing bank.
 
Execution by banks: The bank’s Central Pension Processing Centre credits the allowance directly into the pensioner’s account.
 
Quarterly disbursement: Payments are made every quarter at rates notified by the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare.
 
The memorandum explicitly states that “payment of FMA will be automatic and no bill is required to be submitted by the beneficiary”, signalling a shift to a system-driven approach rather than a claim-based one.
 

Why this matters for pensioners

For NPS retirees, especially those dependent on fixed incomes, predictability and ease of access are critical. The new system addresses several long-standing issues:
 
Reduced administrative burden: Pensioners no longer need to maintain or submit documentation for reimbursement.
 
Timely payments: Automation reduces processing delays, ensuring regular inflow.
 
Lower risk of errors: Centralised verification and execution limit discrepancies.
 
This is particularly relevant for elderly pensioners who may find paperwork and follow-ups difficult.
 

Key compliance requirement: Life certificate

 
Despite the automation, pensioners must still fulfil one critical condition: submission of an annual life certificate.
 
Must be submitted every year in November
 
Can be done digitally or physically through the bank
 
Failure to submit may lead to suspension of payments
 
The memorandum specifies that payments beyond November are contingent on this submission, making it a non-negotiable compliance step.
 

What happens after a pensioner’s death

 
The rules also clarify the process for continuation of benefits to family members:
 
If the eligible family member (such as a spouse) is already listed in the FMA authorisation, they can approach the bank directly with a death certificate.
 
If not listed, a fresh authorisation must be obtained through the relevant government office.
 
This provision ensures continuity of benefits but places importance on accurate documentation during the pensioner’s lifetime.
 

Option to switch to CGHS

Pensioners who opt for the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) outpatient facility instead of FMA can still switch, subject to existing government rules. Once such an option is exercised, the applicable guidelines for CGHS will take precedence.
 

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 1:03 PM IST

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