Uttarakhand CM seeks Centre's clearance for 21 new hydel power projects

Expert committees have recommended the implementation of 21 new hydel power projects with a capacity of 2123 MW to be built on the Alaknanda and Bhagirathi rivers and their tributaries

Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday sought the clearance of 21 new hydel power projects with a capacity of 2123 MW for the state from the Centre | (photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Dehradun
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 11:50 PM IST

Stating that only 40 per cent of Uttarakhand's total capacity for hydro electricity generation is being utilised at present, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday sought the clearance of 21 new hydel power projects with a capacity of 2123 MW for the state from the Centre.
The request was made by the chief minister at a meeting with Union Minister of Power Manohar Lal Khattar when the latter met him at his official residence here.
Khattar is on a visit to the state to review the progress of Tehri Hydro Power Complex and various urban development projects in the state.
Expert committees have recommended the implementation of 21 new hydel power projects with a capacity of 2123 MW to be built on the Alaknanda and Bhagirathi rivers and their tributaries, the chief minister said.
He requested Khattar to take positive steps towards their early implementation as only 40 per cent of the state's total hydro power generation capacity is being utilised at present.
The Union minister assured Dhami that a meeting will soon be held with the officials of the Power and Jal Shakti ministries in Delhi in the presence of the chief minister to take a call on the matter.

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 11:50 PM IST

