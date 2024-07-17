Italian police free 33 Indian workers from 'slave-like' conditions on farms

The 33 freed workers were lured to Italy by Indian brokers collaborating with traffickers, promising legitimate jobs

Italian authorities have rescued dozens of Indian nationals from "slave-like" working conditions near Verona in northern Italy. The operation, conducted by The Guardia di Finanza (Italy’s financial police), uncovered a severe case of labour exploitation involving 33 Indian farm workers, reported CNN.

According to a police spokesperson, these workers were forced to work for more than 10 hours daily, seven days a week, for wages of approximately $4 (Rs 334) per hour, which were sometimes withheld.

In addition to freeing the labourers, the police confiscated over $500,000 (Rs 41,768,025) in cash and other assets from two Indian nationals suspected of orchestrating the exploitation. The funds are believed to be linked to the alleged "sale" of the workers as "low-cost labour."

The freed labourers were reportedly lured to Italy by Indian “brokers” collaborating with traffickers who promised legitimate employment opportunities. Each worker paid over 17,000 euros (around Rs 1,552,933) for travel and fraudulent seasonal work permits. Additionally, many were charged an extra 13,000 euros (around Rs 1,187,529) under the false promise of securing permanent work permits.

Upon arrival, the workers’ passports were confiscated, and they were confined to dilapidated housing under threats of physical violence to ensure their compliance and silence. The identities and genders of the freed workers have not been disclosed.

Italian authorities are now scrutinising the business relationships between the suspected gangmasters and other entities, including numerous companies that utilised the exploited labour.

In response to these developments, the Indian embassy in Rome addressed the situation on X, stating that it is in contact with Italian authorities and the Indian community to ensure the safety and well-being of Indian nationals.

@SecretaryCPVOIA @diaspora_india @CGIMilan Embassy is aware of media reports about Indian nationals working in agricultural farms in Italy. We are in contact with Italian authorities and the Indian community to ensure safety and well being of Indian nationals. @MEAIndia July 13, 2024

Italy has a chequered history in the context of labour trafficking. In 2018, it was reported that at least a quarter of all agricultural labour was linked to a gangmaster system, despite such practices being outlawed in 2016 following the death of a female labourer under similar conditions. Currently, over 11 per cent of all workers in Italy operate in the black market, exacerbating the issue of labour trafficking.

Death of Indian worker sparks outrage

The recent liberation of Indian workers comes in the wake of the tragic death of Satnam Singh, an Indian national in his early 30s. Singh died after his arm was severed by a hay-cutting machine while working illegally on a farm in Italy. His employers reportedly abandoned him near his home, where he succumbed to his injuries on June 19.

Singh's death has sparked widespread protests, with thousands of Indian farm labourers in Italy demanding an end to "slavery."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned Singh’s death, describing it as inhumane and barbaric. Labour Minister Marina Calderone echoed these sentiments, labelling the incident a "true act of barbarity" and pledging a thorough investigation to ensure justice.