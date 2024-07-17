Business Standard
'May not wake up': Lawyer says Kejriwal's sugar level dropped below 50

Kejriwal's blood sugar level dropped to 50 while he was asleep, which is alarming,' said his lawyer in Delhi High Court today

New Delhi: CBI officials leave with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the Rouse Avenue Court after the court sent him to the probe agency custody in the Excise policy case, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s blood sugar level dropped to 50 while he was sleeping, a situation his lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi described as extremely dangerous during a hearing in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday. Singhvi also highlighted that such a sudden drop in blood sugar could potentially lead to the patient not waking up.

"Kejriwal's blood sugar level dropped to 50 while he was asleep, which is alarming. A decrease in sugar levels during sleep can be life-threatening, as the person may not wake up. We urge the court to consider this situation holistically and with common sense, as three orders are already in our favour," Singhvi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Representing Kejriwal in his plea against arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Singhvi argued that there was no justification for the agency to arrest his client, who was already in judicial custody. He noted that Kejriwal’s blood sugar had fallen below the 50-mark five times while in CBI custody.

Singhvi labelled Kejriwal's arrest by the CBI as an “afterthought insurance arrest,” contending that the agency had no valid grounds for the detention, which followed the granting of bail to Kejriwal by a trial court in a money laundering case linked to the scrapped Delhi excise policy.

"Can they keep Kejriwal under arrest until he provides the answers they want to hear? Whenever he asserts his innocence, it is dismissed as an evasive reply. Everything he says is deemed evasive. The court must determine the truth," Singhvi argued.

'Kejriwal lost 8.5 kg’


Last week, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh revealed that Kejriwal had lost 8.5 kg since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21.

"When Kejriwal was arrested on March 21, he weighed 70 kg. His weight has since dropped by 8.5 kg to 61.5 kg. The reason for this significant weight loss remains unknown, and no serious investigation has been conducted to uncover the cause. Such drastic weight loss could be symptomatic of serious health conditions, as any doctor would attest," Singh said.

The CBI arrested Kejriwal days after a trial court granted him regular bail. The Delhi High Court later stayed the bail, prolonging Kejriwal’s custody and raising concerns about his health and well-being.

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

