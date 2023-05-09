close

Raj govt sanctions over Rs 860 cr for inclusion of milk in mid-day meals

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 864 crore for daily inclusion of milk in mid-day meals to school students up to Class 8 across the state

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Jaipur, hawa mahal

Photo imaging: Ajaya Mohanty

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 5:42 PM IST
At present, sweetened-hot milk is served twice a week in government schools under the 'Mukhyamantri Bal Gopal Yojana', launched on November 29, 2022.

To further boost the nutritional value of the daily mid-day meals, milk will now be provided during the remaining four days as well for all students of classes 1 to 8, an official statement said.

The scheme, announced by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in the 2023-24 state budget, will be started in government schools, madrassas and special training centers to ensure that students opting for mid-day meals are provided milk as well.

According to the statement, Gehlot has approved a budget provision of Rs 864 crore for daily inclusion of milk in mid-day meals.

Based on another announcement in the budget, the government said canals and distributaries in Kota, Bundi and Baran districts will be strengthened.

The lining of irrigation water canals and structures of the canal system will be strengthened, the statement said, adding a 406-kilometer lining renovation work has been approved by Gehlot.

A total of Rs 367.17 crore will be spent on 17 such redevelopment works, of which Rs 38.72 crore will be spent in the financial year 2023-24, it said.

Topics : rajasthan Mid-day meals

First Published: May 09 2023 | 6:26 PM IST

