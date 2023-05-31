close

Raj HC takes suo motu cognizance of rising suicides in coaching institutes

The court gave this direction in the matter of taking suo motu cognizance on the incidents of suicide by the students of coaching institutes of Kota

IANS Jaipur
Suicide

Representative image of suicide. Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 11:43 AM IST
The Rajasthan High Court has asked Attorney General (AG), Nyaya Mitra and National Commission for Protection of Child Rights to give suggestions regarding the prevention of suicides by the students in coaching institutes of the state, especially in Kota and Sikar district.

The court on Tuesday asked them to examine the matter and suggest how to develop an effective psychological counselling system to deal with the situation.

At the same time, the court has also told senior advocate Sudhir Gupta that he too can give his suggestions for developing an effective mechanism based on the report of an expert.

The court has fixed the matter for hearing on July 20.

The court gave this direction in the matter of taking suo motu cognizance on the incidents of suicide by the students of coaching institutes of Kota.

During the hearing, the AG stated that counsellors have been appointed on institutional basis and the information received from them in this regard was available with the Monitoring Committee. On this, the court said that it can be made more effective by taking the services of a body like the Mental Health Foundation.

The court said that the report of Tata Institute of Science has been presented earlier in this matter. At the same time, the court has also given many guidelines from time to time and the state government has also established a regulatory mechanism, which is being monitored by the committee.

NCPCR's advocate said that it was necessary to pay attention to the psychological counselling of children. In such a situation, AG, Nyaya Mitra and NCPCR should give their suggestions on developing an effective psychological counselling system.

--IANS

arc/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : suicides Rajasthan High Court coaching

First Published: May 31 2023 | 11:43 AM IST

