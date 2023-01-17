Mercury drops to -4.5 celsius for 4th consecutive day in Sikar of Rajasthan

-
With the minimum temperature at minus 4.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the mercury dropped below the freezing point for the fourth consecutive day in the Sikar district of Rajasthan.
The earlier lowest of minus 3.5 degrees was recorded yesterday.
According to the Agricultural Research Center at Sikar's Fatehpur, the minimum temperature on Tuesday was minus 4.5 degrees. Layers of ice were spotted on the crops in the fields too, it said.
Coupled with the icy winds, the biting cold conditions continue to greatly affect the lives of the people as very less traffic could be spotted on the roads in the district due to the falling temperature.
With temperatures running below freezing point from the last four days, people were seen warming themselves by lighting bonfires.
First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 11:59 IST
