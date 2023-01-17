JUST IN
Mercury drops to -4.5 celsius for 4th consecutive day in Sikar of Rajasthan

With the minimum temperature at minus 4.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the mercury dropped below the freezing point for the fourth consecutive day in the Sikar district of Rajasthan

Topics
Winter in India | rajasthan | Cold weather

ANI  General News 

Mercury drops to -4.5 celsius for 4th consecutive day in Sikar of Rajasthan
Mercury drops to -4.5 celsius for 4th consecutive day in Sikar of Rajasthan. (PTI Photo/Sachin Saini)

With the minimum temperature at minus 4.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the mercury dropped below the freezing point for the fourth consecutive day in the Sikar district of Rajasthan.

The earlier lowest of minus 3.5 degrees was recorded yesterday.

According to the Agricultural Research Center at Sikar's Fatehpur, the minimum temperature on Tuesday was minus 4.5 degrees. Layers of ice were spotted on the crops in the fields too, it said.

Coupled with the icy winds, the biting cold conditions continue to greatly affect the lives of the people as very less traffic could be spotted on the roads in the district due to the falling temperature.

With temperatures running below freezing point from the last four days, people were seen warming themselves by lighting bonfires.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 11:59 IST

