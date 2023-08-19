Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

Rajasthan CM directs officials to form panel on Kota student suicides

Around twenty students preparing for competitive exams in Kota have died by suicide so far this year

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at the foundation day program of new districts and divisions of Rajasthan, at Birla Auditorium in Jaipur on Monday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at the foundation day program of new districts and divisions of Rajasthan, at Birla Auditorium in Jaipur on Monday.

ANI General News
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 10:48 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday ordered officials to form a committee to provide suggestions to prevent suicide cases among the students and asked them to submit the report within 15 days.
The Chief Minister further directed the officials that the committee should include all stakeholders, including representatives from coaching institutes, parents, and doctors. This report is expected to be submitted within the stipulated 15-day timeframe.
Speaking at a review meeting on suicide cases among IIT and NEET aspirants in the coaching hub--Kota, the chief minister expressed concern over the rising incidences of suicides among the students in the city.
Around twenty students preparing for competitive exams in Kota have died by suicide so far this year.
The CM also highlighted the burden being put on students studying in class 9 and 10.
"Enrolling Class 9 and 10 students in coaching institutes puts extra burden on them since they also have to appear for board exams. You call students of classes 9th and 10th. You are committing a crime in a way. It is as if IIT is god. As soon as students come to coaching, they are enrolled in fake schools. It is also a fault of the parents," the chief minister said.

Also Read

Rajasthan assembly elections 2023: Ashok Gehlot - Congress' magician

State administrative service base of good governance: Rajasthan minister

Rajasthan CM Gehlot not in control of state, alleges sacked minister

Ashok Gehlot forgot all his pre-poll promises: BJP's Prahlad Joshi

Congress top brass deliberates with Raj leaders, all eyes on Gehlot-Pilot

RS chairman refers bills to replace IPC, CrPC to standing committee

SP's social media coordinator booked for publishing 'offensive' post

Rainfall in parts of Delhi, minimum temperature recorded at 25.4 deg C

HC gives 4 weeks to UP govt, LDA to respond on stalled JP project

Thorough investigation needed in JU death case: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Further, asserting that it is a grave concern that 18-19 students from Kota have committed suicide, Gehlot earlier in the day, said, "I want to know what their problems are. The management of various coaching centres has been called. We will talk to them and get their feedback about what the government can do."
He further said that the students are enrolled in dummy schools and they do not go to schools and they have dual burden of clearing board exams and to prepare for entrance exam.
"It is time for improvement. We cannot see young students committing suicide," he said.
Further, referring to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data on student suicides, Gehlot said, "According to NCRB, around 13,000 students died by suicide in 2021. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of suicides with 1,834 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh (1,308), Tamil Nadu (1,246), Karnataka (855) and Odisha (834). The problem can be solved with a collective effort."
The number of such suicides in Rajasthan was 633, which is less than other states, but the the state government is 'serious and sensitive' towards the issue, an official statement said.
Education Minister BD Kalla, Chief secretary Usha Sharma, DGP Umesh Mishra and other officers were also present at the meeting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rajasthan government Ashok Gehlot rajasthan Indian National Congress

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 10:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon