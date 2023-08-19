Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

Thorough investigation needed in JU death case: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has termed the Jadavpur University incident "unfortunate" wherein an undergraduate student died last week and demanded a thorough investigation into the matter

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Photo: ANI)

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 9:20 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has termed the Jadavpur University incident "unfortunate" wherein an undergraduate student died last week and demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.
The Congress leader while talking to ANI, hit out at the state government led by Trinamool Congress, which is also a part of the INDIA bloc, saying that no measures are taken to prevent any untoward incident.
"This is very unfortunate. A thorough investigation should happen in the case. Stringent steps should be taken so that such incidents don't happen. The police is very slow. I think they must swing into action. Nothing happens before the incident in Bengal, everything happens after the incident occurs," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.
The deceased identified as Swarnodip Kundu, died after allegedly falling from the balcony of the university's hostel on the night of August 9. He was allegedly subjected to ragging before his death.
However, on Friday, three more persons were arrested in connection with the case.
The total number of arrests in the case stands at 12 at present.

Also Read

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury meets victim's familyof Panchayat poll violence

Was Centre sleeping till now: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury during Manipur visit

BJP playing politics over OBC community, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

All have to try for peaceful solution to Manipur conflict: Adhir Chowdhury

PM Modi, Mamata have deal to defame Rahul, Congress: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Many fishermen were brought back to homeland since 2014: MoS Murugan

No FIR against entrepreneurs, traders in UP without investigation

LIVE: CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya district on Saturday morning

Weekend Bites: E-transport, falling rupee, moon shot, and horror in court

Minister Anil Vij asks DGP for report on cases with pending investigation

The Opposition in the state has targeted the West Bengal government over the incident.
Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly also reacted to the incident and called the incident "ridiculous" and urged for strict laws to be implemented in the universities.
"These are institutions where children come to study that should be the main focus. This is ridiculous and a shame. The law has to be very strict," Sourav Ganguly said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mamata Banerjee Jadavpur University All India Trinamool Congress TMC Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 9:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon