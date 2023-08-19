Thorough investigation needed in JU death case: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has termed the Jadavpur University incident "unfortunate" wherein an undergraduate student died last week and demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.
The Congress leader while talking to ANI, hit out at the state government led by Trinamool Congress, which is also a part of the INDIA bloc, saying that no measures are taken to prevent any untoward incident.
"This is very unfortunate. A thorough investigation should happen in the case. Stringent steps should be taken so that such incidents don't happen. The police is very slow. I think they must swing into action. Nothing happens before the incident in Bengal, everything happens after the incident occurs," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.
The deceased identified as Swarnodip Kundu, died after allegedly falling from the balcony of the university's hostel on the night of August 9. He was allegedly subjected to ragging before his death.
However, on Friday, three more persons were arrested in connection with the case.
The total number of arrests in the case stands at 12 at present.
The Opposition in the state has targeted the West Bengal government over the incident.
Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly also reacted to the incident and called the incident "ridiculous" and urged for strict laws to be implemented in the universities.
"These are institutions where children come to study that should be the main focus. This is ridiculous and a shame. The law has to be very strict," Sourav Ganguly said.
