JUST IN
FM tells PSBs to diversify deposit, asset base amid global financial stress
Second G20 framework working group meeting concludes in Chennai
Health as critical agenda as trade, transport for us: BIMSTEC secy general
Rajasthan govt announces 4% hike in DA of state employees, pensioners
BJP trying to divert attention from Adani issue by making accusation: RaGa
Covid: Mock drill at Delhi govt hospitals on Sunday to check preparedness
FM Sitharaman reviews PSBs' performance amid banking crisis in US, Europe
Government hasn't intervened in Adani's tussle with US short seller: Sanyal
Assam Govt signs MoU with Flybig to start flight in non-Udaan sector
Keep close watch on evolving etiologies: Centre issues advisory on Covid
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Second G20 framework working group meeting concludes in Chennai
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

State administrative service base of good governance: Rajasthan minister

He described the contributions of the state administrative service as important in realizing the dream of making Rajasthan a 'Model State'

Topics
Good governance | Indian Administrative Service | rajasthan

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)

Rajasthan Education Minister B D Kalla on Saturday said the state administrative service is the backbone of the administration and base of good governance.

He described the contributions of the state administrative service as important in realizing the dream of making Rajasthan a 'Model State'.

Kalla was addressing the 16th convention of All India Federation of State Civil/Administrative Service Officers here attended by the officers from different parts of the country.

The minister stressed the need for providing foreign training programmes, exposure visits and promotion opportunities to state administrative services officers on the lines of IAS officers and assured to take up these issues before the chief minister.

Revenue Minister Ramlal Jat said the responsibility of improving the future of the common man lies on the shoulders of the administrative officers of the state.

Kalla and other guests also released a souvenir on the occasion.

Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) Association president Gaurav Bajad and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Good governance

First Published: Sat, March 25 2023. 19:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU