Rajasthan govt to organise job fairs in every district: CM Ashok Gehlot

The government has decided to organise job fairs in every district of the state.

Chief Minister said this after seeing the response the state government got in the recent job fairs in Jaipur and Jodhpur.

“I am happy that thousands of youths have got employment. In Jaipur, 3,000 youths have been given offer letters and 10,000 youths have been shortlisted for the next round,” Gehlot said in a tweet.

The chief minister said in Jodhpur around 3,500 youths had received offer letters and 9,200 had been shortlisted. The maximum package offered in these fairs was around Rs 18 lakh per annum.

A senior official said the state government, apart from giving in the government sector, was working on creating more employment in the private sector.

“It was due to the policies of the state government that a large number of investors across the country attended the Invest Summit and Memoranda of Understanding of Rs 11 trillion were signed,” he added.

The summit was held here on October 7 and 8. Approximately 3,000 delegates from diverse sectors and industries attended and participated in various conclaves.

The official pointed out that with increasing investments by the private sector in the state, employment opportunities have increased in the state.

He said that the government is committed to providing fair opportunities to the youth to fulfil their dreams. Around 1.25 lakh government have been given so far, while the recruitment process for around 1 lakh posts is on.

“The forthcoming budget of the state government will be dedicated to youth and students and the people of the state have been asked to send suggestions for the budget,” the CM said.

“The future of our country and state rests on the shoulders of the youth. The good values of the students are the future fund in the form of human resources. The state government is committed to providing quality education, employment, skill development and all kinds of higher opportunities to the young generation,” Gehlot added.