JUST IN
Rajasthan govt to organise job fairs in every district: CM Ashok Gehlot
Data Bill may not lead to India joining e-commerce deal at WTO
Asset monetisation of Rs 33,422 cr in FY23 so far, Coal Min leads
Discounts lift Russia's fertiliser exports, becomes top supplier to India
Crisil, Icra revises India's growth projections for FY23, Q2 GDP slashed
Sitharaman to meet state FMs for pre-budget consultation on Friday
Need incentive scheme for data centres, separate economic zones: TRAI
India's food service market to reach $79.65 bn by 2028, says report
Start-up Odisha growth fund gets Rs 1,000 cr commitment, disbursal in 5 yrs
India not decoupled from world and will face some slowdown: Deepak Parekh
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Data Bill may not lead to India joining e-commerce deal at WTO
Business Standard

Rajasthan govt to organise job fairs in every district: CM Ashok Gehlot

The official pointed out that with increasing investments by the private sector in the state, employment opportunities have increased in the state

Topics
Rajasthan government | rajasthan | Ashok Gehlot

Anil Sharma  |  Jaipur 

ashok gehlot, rajasthan congress
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)

The Rajasthan government has decided to organise job fairs in every district of the state.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said this after seeing the response the state government got in the recent job fairs in Jaipur and Jodhpur.

“I am happy that thousands of youths have got employment. In Jaipur, 3,000 youths have been given offer letters and 10,000 youths have been shortlisted for the next round,” Gehlot said in a tweet.

The chief minister said in Jodhpur around 3,500 youths had received offer letters and 9,200 had been shortlisted. The maximum package offered in these fairs was around Rs 18 lakh per annum.

A senior official said the state government, apart from giving jobs in the government sector, was working on creating more employment in the private sector.

“It was due to the policies of the state government that a large number of investors across the country attended the Invest Rajasthan Summit and Memoranda of Understanding of Rs 11 trillion were signed,” he added.

The summit was held here on October 7 and 8. Approximately 3,000 delegates from diverse sectors and industries attended and participated in various conclaves.

The official pointed out that with increasing investments by the private sector in the state, employment opportunities have increased in the state.

He said that the government is committed to providing fair opportunities to the youth to fulfil their dreams. Around 1.25 lakh government jobs have been given so far, while the recruitment process for around 1 lakh posts is on.

“The forthcoming budget of the state government will be dedicated to youth and students and the people of the state have been asked to send suggestions for the budget,” the CM said.

“The future of our country and state rests on the shoulders of the youth. The good values of the students are the future fund in the form of human resources. The state government is committed to providing quality education, employment, skill development and all kinds of higher opportunities to the young generation,” Gehlot added.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rajasthan government

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 19:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.