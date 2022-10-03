JUST IN
Business Standard

MoUs, LoIs worth Rs 10.4 trillion signed ahead of Rajasthan summit

Energy sector has emerged as the main investment sector with 57 per cent of the proposed being implemented.

Topics
rajasthan | Ashok Gehlot | Indian Hotels Company

Anil Sharma  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

The Rajasthan government has signed 4,192 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and letters of intent (LoIs) worth Rs 10.44 trillion ahead of Invest Rajasthan Summit scheduled to be held on October 7-8. Of the total, 520 MoUs/LoIs have been implemented and 1,160 are in various stages of implementation.

Around 3,000 participants from India and abroad are likely to participate in two-day summit. The theme of this year’s summit is ‘Committed-Delivered’, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Monday. The Confederation of Indian Industry has been appointed as the national partner for organising the summit.

The CM said road shows were organised at international, national and state levels between November 2021 and September 2022.

Energy sector has emerged as the main investment sector with 57 per cent of the proposed being implemented. The eminent dignitaries who will grace the summit include LN Mittal (ArcelorMittal Group), Gautam Adani (Adani Group), CK Birla (CK Birla Group), Puneet Chatwal (Indian Hotels Company), Praveer Sinha (Tata Power Company), Kamal Bali (Bolyo Group), Ajay Shriram (DCM Shriram), Anil Agarwal (Vedanta Group), B. Santhanam (St. Gobain), and Sanjeev Puri (ITC).

The foundation stone and inauguration of some of the major MoUs/LOIs will be done at the inauguration ceremony of the summit on October 7.

Minister of Industries and Commerce Shankuntla Rawat and Chief Secretary Usha Sharma, among others, were present on the occasion.

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 22:11 IST

