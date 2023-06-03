'Sabka saath nahin, Brij Bhushan ka saath': Kapil Sibal's dig at govt

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday said with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP being "silent" over the sexual harassment charges levelled by wrestlers against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the "message" is enough for those investigating the matter.

The attack by Sibal, a senior advocate who represented the protesting wrestlers in the Supreme Court, came as voices calling for the arrest of Singh, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, grew louder.

In a tweet, Sibal said, "Brij Bhushan Singh, with mounting evidence, public outcry, still not arrested. PM silent, HM silent, BJP silent, RSS silent. Message enough for those investigating!"



"Sabka saath nahin Brij Bhushan ka saath! (Not with everyone but with Brij Bhushan)," Sibal said in a play on the government's slogan "sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas".

Sibal, who was a Union minister during the UPA-1 and UPA-2 governments, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's (SP) support. He recently floated the non-electoral platform "Insaaf", aimed at fighting injustice.

The Delhi Police has registered two FIRs against Singh.

The FIRs lodged on the basis of complaints from six women wrestlers and the father of a minor narrate several alleged instances of sexual harassment, inappropriate touching, groping, stalking and intimidation by Singh at different times and places, including in foreign countries, over a decade.

Also Read Kapil Sibal questions PM Modi's 'silence' over wrestlers' protest Kapil Sibal raises question of pliant investigation amid wrestlers' protest Does POCSO, immediate arrest not apply to Brij Bhushan: Sibal flays govt 'Sought sexual favours, touched inappropriately': FIRs against WFI chief Cong has to be at the centre of coalition against BJP in 2024: Kapil Sibal Odisha train crash: Oppn condoles loss of lives, blames signalling system Backing sedition law contrary to foundations of republic: Kapil Sibal Why protecting WFI chief despite knowledge of misconduct: Cong, TMC ask PM Cong, BJP engage in heated war of words over Rahul's Muslim League remark Cong failed on poll guarantees, difference in post-poll statements: Bommai