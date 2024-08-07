Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Kedarnath helicopter services to resume on Wednesday, Uttarakhand CM says

CM Dhami inspected the rescue operations in the Rudraprayag district affected by heavy rains resulting in landslides in the region

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Pushkar Singh, Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami informed that the helicopter services of Kedarnath Yatra 2024 will resume from Wednesday, August 8. He also stated that there will be a discount of 25 per cent on the chopper fares for the pilgrims. 

The Chief Minister also reviewed the relief and rescue operations taking place in Rudraprayag district which was affected by landslides in the region, while also inspecting reconstruction work. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

After the meeting, the Dhami interacted with the media informing them that footpaths and roads have been cut off at 29 places due to landslides caused by heavy rains on July 31. 

Heavy rainfall in the Kedarnath trek route left thousands of pilgrims stranded in the Kedarnath, Gaurikund, Lincholi and Bhimbali. Consequently, the state government suspended the pilgrimage on August 1 till the road was restored for traffic ensuring operation leading to the safe evacuation of over 11,000 people from the trek route in six days. 

CM Dhami also informed that several government properties are also being damaged resulting in disruption of telecommunication services in some places. 

Amid the heavy rainfall, the district administration, disaster management and other organisations including SDRF DDRF, NDRF and public representatives, the Panda community, pilgrimage priests, and organisations, worked hard and were involved in the rescue operations taking the devotees into safe places.

The Uttarakhand CM also investigated all department preparations to resume Yatra as per the direction of the officials taking necessary steps to normalising life in the affected regions. 

More From This Section

Parliament LIVE: INDIA bloc MPs walk out after minister's statement on Phogat's disqualification

LIVE: Godrej Consumer's net profit for Q1FY25 increases 41% to Rs 451 crore

'Scandalous': SC expunges HC judge's remark criticising top court in order

14 Indians rescued from Laos cyber-scam centres; Embassy issues advisory

National Handloom Day: 5 Indian hand embroidery crafts you need to know


While informing the mediapersons about the resumption of helicopter services in Kedarnath Dham from Wednesday, he also stated that the Kedarnath Dham footpath route will also resume soon.

According to the CM, there will be a 25 per cent discount for the pilgrims to undertake darshan through the helicopter services, which will be borne by the state government. He appealed for suggestions and cooperation from local people to help the government do more work to improve the yatra. 

The CM listened to the grievances raised by the local people while interacting with them at Rampur GMVN, and assured of providing solutions. Dhami showed his gratitude to the local people and requested their cooperation in the rescue operation carried out by the government and the administration.

Also Read

Relief, rescue operations continue for sixth day in Kedarnath valley

Kedarnath rescue ops continue, 400 people to be airlifted from Lincholi

Operation to rescue Kedarnath pilgrims enters 3rd day; over 10K evacuated

Uttarakhand rains: 14 dead due to heavy rains, Kedarnath Yatra suspended

Local authorities cautions Kedarnath Dham devotees due to heavy rains

Topics : Kedarnath Uttarakhand Helicopter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParliament Season LIVENational Handloom Day 2024Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon