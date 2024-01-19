Ram Temple consecration: Anti-Terrorist Squad detains 3 suspects in Ayodhya

Three suspicious individuals were detained by Uttar Pradesh Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) from Ayodhya on Thursday ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22.

The Uttar Pradesh Special Director General of Police (Law and Order), Prashant Kumar, said on Thursday that the State Anti-Terrorist Squad detained three suspicious persons during checking in Ayodha district.

DGP Kumar also said that these suspects are being interrogated.

"As part of the checking campaign being conducted on the instructions of the State Government and Police Headquarters, three suspicious persons have been detained by UP-ATS from Ayodhya district. These suspects are being interrogated," DGP Kumar said.

"Till now, their connection with any terrorist organisation has not come to light," he added.

The development came just a few days ahead of the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22.

The Uttar Pradesh government has tightened security in the city by bolstering surveillance through drones.

The state government has incorporated technologies such as night vision devices (NVD) and CCTV cameras to monitor activities across the city.

Earlier, Ayodhya IG Praveen Kumar told ANI, "We have tried to incorporate all types of technologies into drones, including NVD, infrared cameras, and CCTV for security."

Additional Superintendent of Police, Pravin Ranjan Singh, said earlier that they are monitoring through drones to catch any unusual activity or things in the city.

"We are doing surveillance through drones to catch any unusual activity or things in the city. We are also observing the roofs of buildings and houses to find any different or odd objects," Singh said earlier

Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India.