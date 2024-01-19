Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ram Temple consecration: Anti-Terrorist Squad detains 3 suspects in Ayodhya

Three suspicious individuals were detained by Uttar Pradesh Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) from Ayodhya on Thursday ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22

ram temple poster

Representative image

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 10:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Three suspicious individuals were detained by Uttar Pradesh Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) from Ayodhya on Thursday ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22.
The Uttar Pradesh Special Director General of Police (Law and Order), Prashant Kumar, said on Thursday that the State Anti-Terrorist Squad detained three suspicious persons during checking in Ayodha district.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
DGP Kumar also said that these suspects are being interrogated.
"As part of the checking campaign being conducted on the instructions of the State Government and Police Headquarters, three suspicious persons have been detained by UP-ATS from Ayodhya district. These suspects are being interrogated," DGP Kumar said.
"Till now, their connection with any terrorist organisation has not come to light," he added.
The development came just a few days ahead of the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22.
The Uttar Pradesh government has tightened security in the city by bolstering surveillance through drones.
The state government has incorporated technologies such as night vision devices (NVD) and CCTV cameras to monitor activities across the city.
Earlier, Ayodhya IG Praveen Kumar told ANI, "We have tried to incorporate all types of technologies into drones, including NVD, infrared cameras, and CCTV for security."
Additional Superintendent of Police, Pravin Ranjan Singh, said earlier that they are monitoring through drones to catch any unusual activity or things in the city.
"We are doing surveillance through drones to catch any unusual activity or things in the city. We are also observing the roofs of buildings and houses to find any different or odd objects," Singh said earlier
Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22.
A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.

Also Read

Ram temple: What is Pran Pratishtha? How is it done? All details here

Ram Mandir inauguration: Sonia, Kharge, Adhir Ranjan decline invitation

Congress leader criticises party's decision to skip Ram temple ceremony

Ahead of Ayodhya Ram temple opening, PM Modi starts '11-day special ritual'

Haryana declares dry day on January 22 to mark Ram temple consecration

Major reshuffle in Assam bureaucracy, Ravi Kota to be next chief secretary

Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: Ayodhya all decked for 'pran pratishtha' ceremony

Skating, cycling, walking: Journeys people are taking to reach Ram Temple

Dense fog disrupts flight operations again, 22 trains to Delhi delayed

PM Modi to inaugurate Boeing India's tech centre campus near Bengaluru

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ayodhya case Ram temple Ram Temple dispute terrorist attacks Ayodhya

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVELTIMindtree Share PriceRepublic Day Parade 202412th Fail Movie Top IMDb ChartOracle Financial ServicesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon