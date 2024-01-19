Sensex (    %)
                        
PM Modi to inaugurate Boeing India's tech centre campus near Bengaluru

PM Modi will on Friday inaugurate American aircraft manufacturer Boeing's new global engineering and technology centre campus near here

PM Modi

Vibrant Gujarat Summit: PM Modi delivers his address (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Jan 19 2024 | 9:16 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday inaugurate American aircraft manufacturer Boeing's new global engineering and technology centre campus near here, official sources said.
Built at a cost of Rs 1,600 crore, the 43-acre state-of-the-art Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre (BIETC) campus is the aviation giant's largest such investment outside the US, they said.
The campus at Hightech Defence and Aerospace Park in Devanahalli on the city outskirts will become a cornerstone for partnerships with the vibrant startups, private and government ecosystem in India, and will help develop next-generation products and services for the global aerospace and defence industry, they said.
The prime minister will also launch the 'Boeing Sukanya Programme' that "aims to support the entry of more girl children from across India into the country's growing aviation sector", an official said.
"The programme will provide opportunities for girls and women to learn critical skills in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) fields and train for jobs in the aviation sector," the official said.
For young girls, the programme will create STEM labs at 150 planned locations to help spark interest in STEM careers. It will also provide scholarships to women who are training to be pilots, he said.

Narendra Modi India Prime Minister BJP Boeing 777 Aviation industry

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 9:16 AM IST

