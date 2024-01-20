Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ram temple consecration is step towards 'Akhand Bharat': MP CM Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said the construction of a new Ram temple in Ayodhya was a step forward towards 'Akhand Bharat' or undivided India

Mohan Yadav

MP CM Mohan Yadav

Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2024 | 2:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said the construction of a new Ram temple in Ayodhya was a step forward towards 'Akhand Bharat' or undivided India.
If God wishes, Akhand Bharat will extend as far as Afghanistan, he said at a mass Hanuman Chalisa chanting event here.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The event in Bairagarh area was organised ahead of the consecration of the temple in Ayodhya on January 22. "It is God's will that the construction of Lord Ram's temple should definitely be a big step towards 'Akhand Bharat'," Yadav said, addressing the gathering.
It was a matter of good fortune for the country's citizens that the temple was being built after a "struggle of 30-32 years from 1990-1992", he said, adding that several generations fought for the temple for nearly 500 years. The earlier temple of Lord Ram built at the site by Emperor Vikramaditya was a "thorn in the eyes of the enemies", and when India was passing through bad times, "tyrants destroyed it", he said. In the same way, India lost Sindh, Punjab was divided, and Pakistan was formed after the Partition in 1947, the chief minister said. "If God wishes, Akhand Bharat will be formed again, if not today, then tomorrow; not only up to Sindh or Punjab but even Afghanistan. It is the wish of all of us that we should be able to see Nankana Sahib," Yadav further said.
Nankana Sahib, one of the most important religious places for the Sikhs, is located in Pakistan's Punjab province.
The Madhya Pradesh government has already announced a half-day for government offices and holiday for all schools and colleges in the state on January 22.

Also Read

Ram Mandir opening ceremony: Here's a list of prominent people invited

Ram Mandir inauguration: Sonia, Kharge, Adhir Ranjan decline invitation

Ram temple: What is Pran Pratishtha? How is it done? All details here

Ahead of Ayodhya Ram temple opening, PM Modi starts '11-day special ritual'

Haryana declares dry day on January 22 to mark Ram temple consecration

One nation, one election will damage idea of parliamentary democracy: AAP

Rajasthan CM chairs review meeting ahead of Macron's Jaipur visit

Ram temple dominates Ayodhya, new bank office named 'Ramjanmabhoomi' branch

PM Modi offers prayers at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirapalli

Kerala court convicts 15 men linked to PFI in BJP leader's murder case

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mohan Yadav Subramanian Swamy on Ram temple Ram Temple dispute Ram temple Madhya Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2024 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon