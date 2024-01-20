Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

PM Modi offers prayers at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirapalli

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered prayers at the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli

PM Modi

PM Modi (Representative image)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered prayers at the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli.
PM Modi chose to wear a traditional outfit for his visit to what is one of the most important temples for worshipping Lord Vishnu.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
During his visit, the Prime Minister was blessed by an elephant named 'Andal' in the temple premises who also played a mouth organ.
Upon his arrival, the Prime Minister was greeted by a huge crowd that had gathered along his route. The Prime Minister acknowledged the crowd, waving to them from his vehicle.
Srirangam Temple is a Hindu temple dedicated to Sri Ranganathar. Srirangam Temple is India's largest temple compound and one of the world's greatest religious complexes. The Ranganathaswamy Temple is believed to have been constructed during the Vijayanagara period (1336-1565).
The abode of a deity often described as Nam Perumal and Azahagiya Manavaalan, Tamil for "our god" and "beautiful groom", the magnificent Ranganathaswamy Temple is home to Lord Ranganatha, a form of Lord Vishnu in a reclining pose.
The Priests of the Temple specially greeted the Prime Minister with welcome slogans written on the road in Sanskrit announcing his arrival.
Prime Minister also listened to various scholars reciting verses from the Kamba Ramayanam in this temple.
Expressing happiness on the PM's visit, Chief Priest of temple Sundar Bhattar said, "All devotees of India are very happy that our PM is visiting Srirangam. Lord Ranganatha is also happy about the PM's visit. Our PM cares for everyone's welfare so is Ranganatha, so it's a blessed occasion for Srirangam. Before this, no Prime Minister has come to Srirangam, this is the first time a PM is visiting here. We all are very proud of his visit."
After Srirangam, the Prime Minister will reach Rameswaram at around 2 pm and perform Darshan and Pooja in Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple.
Continuing the practice being observed during the Prime Minister's visit to multiple temples in the last few days, wherein he attends Ramayana chanting in various languages (such as Marathi, Malayalam and Telugu), in this temple, he will attend a programme - 'Shri Ramayana Paryana'.

Also Read

PM Modi to offer prayers at famous Srirangam, Rameswaram temples today

Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony Highlights: Mesmerising mix of art and AI

From the US to France: Here's how the world is celebrating Ram temple

'Invitees should definitely visit': Sanjay Raut on Ram temple ceremony

Asain Games 2023 closing ceremony: Live Streaming and all you need to know

Kerala court convicts 15 men linked to PFI in BJP leader's murder case

48-hour strike disrupts normal life across Manipur's Imphal valley

Two bogies of Kannur-Alappuzha Executive Express derail, train delayed

Hindu Sena defaces Babar Road signage in central Delhi, demands renaming

Delhi missing deadline to treat sewage makes Yamuna cleaning goal tough

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi BJP India Prime Minister

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon