Friday, April 18, 2025 | 08:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Rana Pratap, Shivaji Maharaj real national heroes, not Aurangzeb: Rajnath

Rana Pratap, Shivaji Maharaj real national heroes, not Aurangzeb: Rajnath

Speaking at a function after unveiling a life-size statue of the Mewar ruler at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra, Singh said Maharana Pratap was an epitome of courage and patriotism

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maha)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said Maharana Pratap and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are national heroes and not Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

Speaking at a function after unveiling a life-size statue of the Mewar ruler at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra, Singh said Maharana Pratap was an epitome of courage and patriotism.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj drew inspiration from Maharana Pratap, especially for guerilla warfare tactics," Singh said.

Post-Independence historians with Left leanings did not give due credit to both Rana Pratap and Shivaji Maharaj but eulogised Aurangzeb, the senior BJP leader claimed.

"Those who feel that Aurangzeb was a hero should have read Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru who wrote that the Mughal emperor was a cruel, fundamentalist ruler," he said.

 

Maharana Pratap sacrificed his life to uphold his self-respect and challenged the dominance of Mughal Emperor Akbar, Singh further said. Apart from his exemplary bravery, Maharana Pratap united all sections of society, he said, adding, "Adivasis (tribals) and Muslims were part of his army. Hakim Khan Suri sacrificed his life in the battle of Haldighati, fighting against the Mughals. A Muslim youth was Shivaji Maharaj's bodyguard."  Those who eulogize Aurangzeb insult the Muslims, the minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Railways, train

Loco pilots urge lifting night curbs on constant-speed control in trains

PremiumFemale labourer

House panel asks labour ministry to hold Labour Conference at earliest

Jitendra Singh

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla set for space travel next month: Jitendra Singh

commerce ministry

Rajesh Agarwal named next commerce secretary, to take charge in October

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Abhishek Manu, Singhvi

Cong MP Singhvi defends SC's Article 142 power after VP Dhankhar's remarks

Topics : Rajnath Singh Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Aurangzeb

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 18 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

Explore News

Good Friday Stock Market Holiday TodayQ4 Results todayRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025ICICI Bank Q4 ResultsWipro Q4 ResultsGood Friday Bank Holiday IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon