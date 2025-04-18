Friday, April 18, 2025 | 08:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Loco pilots seek to lift night curbs on speed control in high-speed trains

Loco pilots seek to lift night curbs on speed control in high-speed trains

Loco pilots said 'Button Push Constant Speed' (BPCS) is a computerised system available in all high-speed train engines to help them fix the train speed at a particular point

Sanjay Pandhi, working president of IRLRO, also demanded relaxation on the use of BPCS and said this system has multiple benefits. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

Loco pilots and their unions have demanded the lifting of restrictions on the use of a push-button constant-speed control system that allows the loco pilot to fix a desired speed of the train at night in certain railway zones in the country.

Loco pilots said 'Button Push Constant Speed' (BPCS) is a computerised system available in all high-speed train engines to help them fix the train speed at a particular point.

"Certain sections in a train route are such where the permanent speed restriction is over 130 kmph for a good while of time. In such a case, the loco pilot can set the speed at 130 kmph and focus on safety issues such as signal aspects and other vital parameters," a loco pilot said, requesting anonymity.

 

"The concerned research and safety authorities such as the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) have never imposed any restrictions on its use at night. However, certain railway zones like North Central Railway have imposed restrictions on its night use. This is causing a lot of inconvenience to the loco pilots," he added.

Shashi Kant Tripathi, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), North Central Railway Zone, said night restrictions have been imposed after it was observed that some loco pilots become too relaxed and inattentive after using the BPCS system.

"We found that in some cases the loco pilots dozed off after which we imposed restrictions on its night use. However, during day time, they can use it whenever they desire to do so," Tripathi said.

Loco pilots asked why such "inconsistent norms" exist in the northern states when there are no such restrictions in other railway zones in the southern parts.

Kamlesh Singh, Central Treasurer and Divisional Secretary of the Indian Railway Loco Runningmen Organisation (IRLRO), filed an application under the Right to Information Act in May last year to find out if RSDO, which has designed and implemented the BPCS for high-speed engines, instructed Railways to impose any restrictions at its night use. The RDSO said it has not issued any such instructions.

Sanjay Pandhi, working president of IRLRO, also demanded relaxation on the use of BPCS and said this system has multiple benefits.

"The system not only keeps the driver alert all the time and lets him focus on other safety issues but it also helps maintain punctuality of trains. It saves a lot of energy as well.

"The system has been implemented in all the electric locos keeping these benefits in mind but its full potential remains unutilised due to such restrictions," Pandhi said.

Topics : Indian trains Indian Railways Right to Information

First Published: Apr 18 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

