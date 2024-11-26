RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das admitted to Apollo Hospital, to be discharged soon

Business Standard
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai; RBI spokesperson said that he is doing fine now and will be discharged soon

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das (67) has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai after experiencing health-related concerns.
 
According to hospital officials, the situation was not an emergency. Further details regarding his condition are yet to be disclosed.
 
"He is fine and nothing concerning. We will issue a formal statement soon," an RBI official said, as quoted by news agency ANI.           In an official statement, Apollo Hospital stated, "Reserve Bank of India Governor Shri Shantikanta Das experienced acidity yesterday night and was admitted in Apollo Hospital, Chennai for observation. He is now doing fine and there is no cause of concern. He will be discharged shortly."
 

Govt to extend RBI Governor's term for second time

The Centre is reportedly considering extending the tenure of Das for a second time, according to a report by Reuters. If approved, this decision would set a historic precedent, making Das the longest-serving RBI chief since the 1960s.  
 
Das, known for being one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s most trusted bureaucrats, assumed office as the RBI governor in December 2018 during a period of strained relations between the central bank and the government. His leadership helped stabilise the institution during challenging times.  
 
Das's current term is set to expire on December 10. He has already exceeded the typical five-year maximum tenure seen in recent decades. Should his tenure be extended further, Das would surpass the records of recent governors and reach the legacy of Benegal Rama Rau, who served as the RBI governor for 7.5 years between 1949 and 1957.  
 
Two government sources said no alternative candidates are being considered, nor has a selection committee been formed. An extension of at least one year is highly probable, signalling strong confidence in Das's leadership.

