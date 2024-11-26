Business Standard
Home / India News / RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das discharged, hospital says he is 'doing fine'

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das discharged, hospital says he is 'doing fine'

Das had been admitted to hospital in the southern city of Chennai and was kept under observation, the spokesperson said in a statement

Shaktikanta Das, Governor, RBI

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shri Shantikanta Das experienced acidity and was admitted in Apollo Hospital. | File Photo

Agencies MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 6:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reserve Bank Governor, who was hospitalised at a private hospital in Chennai last night following acidity-related complaints, was discharged on Tuesday. 
Das is doing fine and has been discharged from the hospital, said an RBI spokesperson. The RBI Governor experienced acidity-related issues on Monday night and was admitted to hospital for observation,' Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, said in a health bulletin issued earlier in the day.  There was no cause for concern, the bulletin added. Das, former secretary, Department of Revenue and Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance assumed charge as the 25th Governor of RBI on December 12, 2018, for a period of three years. He was given an extension of another three years in 2021 later. 
In his over 38 years of experience, Das has held important positions in the central and state governments in finance, taxation, industries and infrastructure departments. Das, a 1980 batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, superannuated in May 2018. 

Govt to extend RBI Governor's term for second time

The Centre is reportedly considering extending the tenure of Das for a second time, according to a report by Reuters. If approved, this decision would set a historic precedent, making Das the longest-serving RBI chief since the 1960s.  

 

 
Das, known for being one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s most trusted bureaucrats, assumed office as the RBI governor in December 2018 during a period of strained relations between the central bank and the government. His leadership helped stabilise the institution during challenging times.  

 

Das's current term is set to expire on December 10. He has already exceeded the typical five-year maximum tenure seen in recent decades. Should his tenure be extended further, Das would surpass the records of recent governors and reach the legacy of Benegal Rama Rau, who served as the RBI governor for 7.5 years between 1949 and 1957.  

 

Two government sources said no alternative candidates are being considered, nor has a selection committee been formed. An extension of at least one year is highly probable, signalling strong confidence in Das's leadership.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Shaktikanta Das

RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das admitted to Apollo Hospital, to be discharged soon

rupee bond

Rupee hits record low as US dollar climbs, portfolio outflows continue

Shaktikanta Das, Governor, RBI

Macroeconomic stability a joint effort, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

UPI

UPI 123 Pay: RBI extends transaction limits- Here are key changes

The pace of foreign inflows into the government bond market, following the inclusion of Indian bonds in JPMorgan's Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM), has been slower than expected, maintaining yield stability, dealers said.

Foreigners selling Indian govt bonds won't return in a hurry: ANZ India

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Shaktikanta Das Chennai Apollo Hospitals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 6:36 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon