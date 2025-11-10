Monday, November 10, 2025 | 10:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / All possible angles being explored in Red Fort blast investigation: Shah

All possible angles being explored in Red Fort blast investigation: Shah

At least 13 people have died and several others were injured when a slow-moving Hyundai i20 exploded at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort

New Delhi: Security personnel at the spot after a blast occurred in a parked car near Red Fort, leaving multiple vehicles in flames, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. (PTI Photo/Salman Ali)

New Delhi: Security personnel at the spot after a blast occurred in a parked car near Red Fort, leaving multiple vehicles in flames, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. (PTI Photo/Salman Ali)

Shivansh Jauhri New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 10:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that all possibilities are being investigated in the Red Fort blast incident that rocked the national capital on Monday evening. At least 13 people have died and several others were injured when a slow-moving Hyundai i20 exploded at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort.
 
Amit Shah said, "This evening, around 7 pm, a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi. The blast injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles. Preliminary reports indicate that some people have lost their lives. Within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast, teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot. The NSG and NIA teams, along with the FSL, have now begun a thorough investigation.  
 
 
Assuring that a swift and thorough investigation was immediately initiated, he further added, "Orders have been given to examine all nearby CCTV cameras. I have also spoken to the Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge. The Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge are present at the spot. We are exploring all possibilities and will conduct a thorough investigation, taking all possibilities into account. All options will be investigated immediately and we will present the results to the public. I will be heading to the spot shortly and will also visit the hospital immediately."
 
Earlier, he spoke to the Delhi police chief and the director of the Intelligence Bureau to take stock of the situation following a blast near the Red Fort that has so far claimed eight lives.

Also Read

New Delhi: Firefighters at the spot after a blast occurred in a parked car near Red Fort, leaving multiple vehicles in flames, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. At least one person was killed in the incident. (PTI Photo/Salman Ali)

13 dead, several injured in Red Fort blast; Shah visits spot, PM condoles

red fort blast

Red Fort explosion kills 13: Opposition leaders condemn 'alarming' incident

red fort blast

13 dead in Red Fort car blast, Delhi on high alert. All we know so far

PM Modi, Narendra Modi, Independence Day, Red Fort, Indian flag

Independence Day 2025: Here's a list of what's open and closed today

Red Fort, Independence Day

79th Independence Day: When and where to watch the parade, PM Modi's speech

 
Shah also directed the chiefs of the National Security Guard (NSG), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and forensic sciences to send expert teams to the blast site to assist the probe and collect evidence.
 
The three top officers briefed him about the incident, they said.
 
Experts of the NSG and investigators of the NIA have rushed to the blast site, according to news agency PTI. The NSG team comprised explosive experts, while the NIA team consisted of investigators experienced in terror cases.
 
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief over the incident. He wrote on X, "The car blast incident in Delhi is extremely painful and disturbing. At this moment of immense grief, I extend my sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured." 
  (With inputs from PTI)

More From This Section

Delhi AQI, air pollution, smog

Delhi pollution crisis: CPCB's Sameer App goes silent; no AQI updates

TDP BJP alliance 2025, Andhra Pradesh electoral rolls, SIR electoral revision, ECI citizenship controversy, Chandrababu Naidu Muslim outreach, NDA government stability, Andhra Pradesh voter list issue, BJP strategy in Andhra, Amaravati budget allocat

SC to begin hearing pleas against EC's pan-India SIR from Tuesday

Veteran actor Dharmendra

Dharmendra admitted to hospital; 'not in a great state', says report

Delhi air pollution

7 in 10 Delhi residents lack confidence in govt's ability to enforce GRAP

Jaya Bachchan, Jaya

Delhi High Court upholds Jaya Bachchan's personality rights against misuse

Topics : Amit Shah Red Fort Delhi Police blast National Investigation Agency NIA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 10:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastDelhi BlastOpposition Leaders on Delhi BlastGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon