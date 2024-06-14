Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Remove encroachments on banks of rivers, ponds: CM Yogi to officials

A drive to demolish illegal constructions in Akbarnagar I and II along the Kukrail river in Lucknow started on Monday

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

The chief minister asked the officials to ensure there are no settlements in the river basin. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 10:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to immediately remove encroachments on the banks of rivers and ponds.
He issued the instructions at a meeting on Thursday.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"There are encroachments on the banks of Ramganga river in Moradabad. A similar situation can be seen in Kashi, Saharanpur and other districts," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a post on X quoting Adityanath.
"At present, efforts are being made for the revival of the Kukrail river in Lucknow. Illegal settlements have been removed and (their residents have been) rehabilitated elsewhere. Similarly, work should be done in other districts as per local requirements," he said.
The chief minister asked the officials to ensure there are no settlements in the river basin.
"Old ponds, ponds and other water bodies should be preserved. If there are any encroachments, they should be removed immediately," he said.
A drive to demolish illegal constructions in Akbarnagar I and II along the Kukrail river in Lucknow started on Monday.
The drive was launched following a court order for the demolition of 1,068 illegal residential and 101 commercial constructions in Akbarnagar I and II.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh government Uttar Pradesh rivers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKuwait FireG7 Summit 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Water CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon