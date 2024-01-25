Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Reply on plea against ban on food items with halal certification: SC to UP

The November 18, 2023 notification was issued by the office of the Commissioner, Food Safety and Drug Administration, Uttar Pradesh, under the provision of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006

Supreme Court, Manipur violence

On January 5, the apex court had sought responses from the Uttar Pradesh government and others on two separate pleas challenging the notification

Press Trust of India New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 7:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government and others on a plea challenging the notification prohibiting manufacture, storage, sale and distribution of food products with halal certification within the state, except for items produced for export.
The November 18, 2023 notification was issued by the office of the Commissioner, Food Safety and Drug Administration, Uttar Pradesh, under the provision of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The apex court issued notice to the state government and others seeking their responses on a plea filed by 'Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind Halal Trust'.
A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta also directed that no coercive steps will be taken against the trust and its office bearers in connection with the FIR lodged in Lucknow in a case related to Halal certification.
Advocate M R Shamshad, appearing for 'Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind Halal Trust', told the bench that the petitioner has already joined the probe and furnished all necessary documents sought by police. Still, he claimed, the state police want to summon the president of the trust.
"We direct that no coercive steps be taken against the petitioner or its office bearers," the bench ordered, while issuing notice on the plea.
Besides seeking quashing of the notification, the petition sought a direction to ensure that no coercive action was taken against the petitioner trust or its employees in connection with the FIR. The plea has also sought quashing of the FIR.
The bench said the plea would be heard along with two separate petitions raising similar issues.
On January 5, the apex court had sought responses from the Uttar Pradesh government and others on two separate pleas challenging the notification.
In its petition, the trust has said Halal is an Arabic term which means "lawful" and "permissible".
"Halal means everything which is not prohibited. The opposite of 'Halal' is 'Haram' which means 'unlawful' or 'prohibited'. This concept of prohibited and lawful cannot be confined to products of non-vegetarian items only. The concept of 'Halal' has been misunderstood by relating it with only the process of slaughtering of animals," it said.

Also Read

Halal crackdown in UP: 2,275 kg of food seized, exemptions for meat items

SC seeks UP govt's reply on plea against ban on halal-certified food items

Minister Giriraj Singh writes to Bihar CM, advocates ban on halal products

Uttar Pradesh govt's 'halal ban' keeps meat sellers on tenterhooks

Why Uttar Pradesh govt's crackdown on halal is too close to the bone

Ram temple will mark rediscovery of heritage: Prez Murmu in R-Day address

Boundary dispute with India 'legacy issue', not whole picture: China

PM Narendra Modi, French President Macron begin roadshow in Jaipur

India aims to be key player in global semiconductor value chain: MoS IT

French Prez Macron reaches Jaipur to join roadshow, hold talks with PM Modi

The plea said Halal certification is not only limited to India but is also applicable in various other jurisdictions like the United Kingdom, various European countries, Japan, Russia etc.
"The petitioner Trust was established in the year 2009 under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, to inter alia work for Halal Foods products and for this purpose, petitioner also issue voluntary certificate for facilitating export of Halal foods, animal products, ingredients and other related product after proper inspection, testing, analyzing and examination as per established norms," it said.
The plea claimed the allegations levelled in the FIR were completely baseless and malicious in nature.
It said the trust is recognised globally and within the country for carrying an unblemished reputation for Halal certification.
"The issuance of Halal certificates by the petitioner trust for a range of products, including food (meat and non-meat) as well as non-food products is as per the law of the land and in no contravention to any law thereof," it said.
The plea said there is no compulsion for any company, body and manufacturer to seek Halal certification for products by the petitioner trust under the law.
"Similarly, there is no compulsion for the consumers in the market to buy products with Halal certification and thus the process, both of seeking Halal certification and buying products with Halal certification, is entirely based on the choice of manufacturers and consumers. As such, the allegations against the petitioner of polarizing the market on communal lines is entirely malicious and concocted," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Supreme Court Law halal food Uttar Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 7:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon