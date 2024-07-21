Business Standard
Restoration work underway after landslide claims 10 lives in Uttara Kannada

Uttara Kannada SP Narayan M said that the landslides are continuously taking place, adding that rescue operations are also underway

Union Minister and JD (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy visited Shirur village in Ankola, Uttara Kannada, which was affected by a massive landslide following incessant rainfall on July 17 | (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

Restoration work is underway following a massive landslide that claimed the lives of 10 people on National Highway 66 near Shirur village in Ankola taluk earlier on July 18.
Earlier on Saturday, Uttara Kannada Deputy Commissioner Lakshmi Priya said that seven bodies were recovered as rescue operations continued in the landslide-hit district in Karnataka.
The Deputy Commissioner said that the missing complaints of 10 people were received, out of which three are still missing.
"NDRF team, NH team, Navy, coastguard, fire service, local police, everybody is there at work. As we have previously said, we have received 10 complaints regarding missing people, out of which seven bodies have been recovered, three people are still missing," the DC said while speaking to ANI on Saturday.
Uttara Kannada SP Narayan M said that the landslides are continuously taking place, adding that rescue operations are also underway.
"Three people are still missing. The problem is that rivers flow from there and landslides are continuously happening. We are cleaning the mud continuously. Whatever progress we make in rescue operations, a briefing will be provided. It's a very narrow road, we are doing our level best," SP Narayan told ANI.

Union Minister and JD (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy visited Shirur village in Ankola, Uttara Kannada, which was affected by a massive landslide following incessant rainfall on July 17.
Several residents of the Ankola region took shelter at care centres in Shirur village on Friday as the landslide continued to spread havoc in the region.
The Regional Met Centre of Bengaluru has issued a red alert for rainfalls in Uttara Kannada district for July 20, while there's an orange alert for July 21. It has also issued a red alert for Shimoga, Udupi, and Chikmagalur for July 20.
"Scattered heavy to isolated very heavy rain is very likely to occur over Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka on July 20, 2024, while isolated heavy rain is very likely to occur over North Interior Karnataka from July 18 to 22, 2024; over Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka on July 21, 22 2024," according to the latest data from the India Meteorological Department.

First Published: Jul 21 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

