Telangana GSDP grows at 10%; exceeds Rs 16 trn: Socio Economic Outlook 2025

According to the Economic Outlook, the primary sector continues to be the largest employer with 42.7 per cent employment, followed by secondary (22.5 per cent) and tertiary sector (34.8 per cent)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

Telangana's economy witnessed a robust expansion in fiscal 2024-25 with its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at current prices valued at Rs 16.12 trillion, reflecting a growth rate of 10 per cent, said Socio Economic Outlook for 2025.

Its per capita income for 2024-25 at current prices is estimated at Rs 3.79 lakh, growing at 9.6 per cent and indicating an overall improvement in living standards, employment opportunities and economic development, said the Economic Outlook on Wednesday.

"The state's economy has witnessed robust expansion, particularly in the IT sector, driven by strategic budgetary allocations for industry and technology," said the Economic Outlook.

 

According to the Economic Outlook, the primary sector continues to be the largest employer, accounting for 42.7 per cent employment, followed by secondary sector (22.5 per cent) and tertiary sector (34.8 per cent).

Further, it noted that the southern state recorded the highest share of its own tax revenue (SOTR), amounting to 88 per cent of its total tax revenue for the period from April to November.

Incidentally, the service sector remains the major contributor to Telangana's economy, amounting to 66.3 per cent of the Gross State Value Added (GSVA) in FY25 at Rs 9.8 trillion.

On the health front, Telangana increased the health insurance limit under Rajiv Aarogyasri from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh per family annually.

As per the Economic Outlook, 97 per cent deliveries in the landlocked state are occurring in health facilities for safer childbirth and improved maternal and neonatal healthcare outcomes.

Telangana has made significant progress in environmental conservation, with forest cover spanning 27,688 sq km, accounting for 25 per cent of the state's geographical area, surpassing the national average of 24 per cent, said the Economic Outlook.

The state aims to expand forest cover to 33 per cent, managing 12 protected areas, nine wildlife sanctuaries and three national parks, among other initiatives.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Telangana Telangana govt State Budgets GSDP Revanth Reddy

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

