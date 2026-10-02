RML recalls 10 drug batches used to treat seizures, heart conditions

Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital recalled 10 batches of medicines after they were either found to be “Not of Standard Quality” (NSQ) in analytical tests or showed physical defects. This prompted the Centre-run hospital to order an immediate halt to their use, The Times of India reported.

The medicines include treatments used for seizures, heart conditions, depression, abnormal heart rhythms and postpartum bleeding. Hospital departments and wards were directed to withdraw the affected stocks and return them to the designated drug units, according to four notices issued between September 7 and 14.

The recalls expose quality failures across both oral medicines and injectable drugs, with eight batches failing analytical testing and two others showing visible physical defects.

Eight batches fail quality tests

In a September 14 notice, RML’s oral and topical drug unit said three tablet batches had failed analytical testing and were classified as NSQ. The drugs included Sodium valproate gastro-resistant 200 mg, Spironolactone 50 mg and Imipramine 25 mg.

On the same day, the hospital’s injectable drug unit issued an urgent recall for five batches that also failed analytical testing. These included adenosine, methyl ergometrine, multivitamin injection, pheniramine maleate and ascorbic acid, the newspaper reported.

The clinical significance varies across the affected medicines. Sodium valproate is used for seizure disorders, spironolactone for conditions including heart failure and fluid retention, metoprolol for hypertension and other cardiac conditions, adenosine for certain rapid heart rhythms, while methyl ergometrine is used to control bleeding after childbirth.

Two batches found in powder form

The hospital also flagged physical defects in two tablet batches.

A September 9 notice said isosorbide mononitrate 20 mg tablets from batch ABT6711 were found in powder form inside the strip. The batch was manufactured by Glowson India Labs Pvt Ltd in July 2026 and had an expiry date of June 2028.

RML had issued a similar notice two days earlier concerning metoprolol 50 mg tablets, batch ABT6608, also manufactured by Glowson India Labs. Tablets from the batch were found to have turned into powder inside the packaging, according to the Times of India report.

Departments were instructed to stop using both batches and return them to the hospital store with the required documentation.

No severe adverse effects reported so far

RML said the recalls were initiated after the test results and instructed affected departments to immediately discontinue the medicines and report any patient-related problems.

No severe adverse effects had been reported by the hospital among end users in connection with the affected batches as of the latest update, according to The Times of India. It has also arranged alternative medicines to ensure that the recalls do not disrupt treatment.

“Some samples” of the medicines were supplied by M/s Jackson Laboratories Pvt Ltd, according to hospital officials quoted by the report.

The notices required the affected batches to be returned by September 18 in the case of the NSQ medicines, while the two defective tablet batches were to be returned within three days of the respective notices.