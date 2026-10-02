More than 700 detained at Jantar Mantar protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Delhi Police detained more than 700 people, including AAP leaders and members of various student organisations, at Jantar Mantar and in surrounding areas on Friday, during a protest against the CEC.

Prohibitory orders were imposed and additional security personnel deployed to prevent any unauthorised gathering at the site, officials said.

Political parties and members of AISA, SFI, NSUI and other student bodies are protesting to demand Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and mass deletion of voters.

Police said permission had not been granted for the protest and around 700 protesters were detained from Jantar Mantar and nearby areas.

A police source said around 700 SFI members attempting to reach Jantar Mantar around 11 am were stopped at the Ashoka Road roundabout, with many of them detained.

Police also stopped AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh at North Avenue from proceeding towards the protest site, a senior officer said.

AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjeev Jha and Atishi were among those detained, police said.

Several activists of AISA, SFI, NSUI and other student organisations were also detained during the police action.

Police have made elaborate security arrangements in and around Jantar Mantar, with additional personnel deployed and barricades put up at various points to prevent protesters from reaching the site.

Several protesters were seen attempting to cross barricades at Firoz Shah Road as police tried to stop them from proceeding towards Jantar Mantar.

Delhi Police personnel were also making repeated public announcements asking people not to gather at Jantar Mantar as no gathering had been permitted at the protest site.

Police said the detentions were carried out to prevent the unauthorised assembly in the area.

The Delhi Metro also temporarily closed entry and exit at several stations in central Delhi as part of security arrangements around the protest.