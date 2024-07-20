Business Standard
Road, railway infra needed in Mizoram for growth of tourism, agri: Minister

The Centre has also developed crop insurance schemes, which are yet to be availed in Mizoram, the Union minister added

railway staff, loco drivers, loco pilots, trains, tracks

Stating that farmers in Mizoram will face problems due to lack of proper road infrastructure and railway lines, Choudhary said the Centre and the state must work concertedly to address the problem. (Representative image)

Press Trust of India Aizawl
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

Union minister Bhagirath Choudhary said that good road and railway infrastructure are needed in Mizoram to usher in development in the tourism and agriculture sectors.
The Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, during his visit to Mizoram, said that the northeastern state has a great potential for organic farming and is rich in natural resources.
"Even though there are good avenues for selling agro products of Mizoram in markets in other parts of the country, it will be difficult to take concrete steps if there is no proper road infrastructure and communication in the state," he told reporters here on Friday.
Stating that farmers in Mizoram will face problems due to lack of proper road infrastructure and railway lines, Choudhary said the Centre and the state must work concertedly to address the problem.
"Inter-state as well as intra-state road and railway network should be improved in Mizoram to develop tourism and ensure that the farmers are economically uplifted," he said.
Choudhary, who arrived in Mizoram on Wednesday on a three-day tour, said that the Centre has developed schemes to assist farmers whose crops have been affected by natural calamities.

However, compensation is given to affected farmers based on reports or complaints submitted by the state government, he said.
The Centre has also developed crop insurance schemes, which are yet to be availed in Mizoram, the Union minister added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 20 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

