Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Rs 2,000 notes in circulation down to Rs 8,897 cr, 97.5% returned: RBI

On May 19, 2023 the RBI announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 denomination bank notes from circulation

Note Ban

The Rs 2,000 bank notes were introduced in November 2016, following the demonetisation of the then-prevailing Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 bank notes

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 7:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said nearly 97.5 per cent of the Rs 2,000 bank notes have been returned to the banking system, and only about Rs 8,897 crore worth of the withdrawn notes are still with the public.
On May 19, 2023 the RBI announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 denomination bank notes from circulation.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The total value of Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation, which was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, when the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 banknotes was announced, has declined to Rs 8,897 crore at the close of business on January 31, 2024," the RBI said in a statement.
Thus, 97.5 per cent of the Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, has since been returned, it added.
"The Rs 2,000 banknotes continue to be legal tender," the RBI added.
People can deposit and/or exchange Rs 2,000 bank notes at the 19 RBI offices across the country. People can also send Rs 2,000 bank notes through India Post from any post office to any of the RBI Issue Offices for credit to their bank accounts in India.
Public and entities holding such notes were initially asked to either exchange or deposit them in bank accounts by September 30, 2023. The deadline was later extended to October 7, 2023. Deposit and exchange services at bank branches were discontinued on October 7, 2023.
Starting October 8, 2023 individuals have been provided with the choice of either exchanging the currency or having the equivalent sum credited to their bank accounts at the 19 offices of the RBI.
The 19 RBI offices depositing/exchanging the bank notes are in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna and Thiruvananthapuram.
The Rs 2,000 bank notes were introduced in November 2016, following the demonetisation of the then-prevailing Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 bank notes.

Also Read

97.26% Rs 2000 banknotes returned to RBI; circulation down to Rs 9,760 cr

7 years of demonetisation: Change in use of cash in Indian economy

Qatar's death penalty to Indian navy officers: What we know so far

Adhir Ranjan's jibe at PM as demonetisation exercise completes seven years

Only 30 days left! Exchange Rs 2,000 banknotes by Sept 30; check details

eCourts Ph-3 project gets Rs 825 cr this fiscal, Rs 1,500 cr for next FY

Hemant Soren has 'illegal possession' of dozen land parcels in Ranchi: ED

After consecration ceremony, 2.5 mn devotees visited Ram temple in 11 days

SC reserves verdict on minority status of Aligarh Muslim University

Court sends Hemant Soren to one-day judicial custody after arrest by ED

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : RBI currency notes Rs 2000 note Banking system Demonetisation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 7:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch on Budget DayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBudget 2024 | Income TaxIndia vs England 2nd Test Playing 11Ambuja Cements Q3 resultsAdani Enterprises Q3 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon