Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

SC reserves verdict on minority status of Aligarh Muslim University

A seven-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud heard the arguments put forth by the rival sides over eight days

Supreme Court rules that Benami law cannot be applied retrospectively, says Supreme Court.

The top court had on February 12, 2019 referred to a seven-judge bench the contentious issue. A similar reference was also made in 1981

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on the minority status of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), after days of heated debate.
A seven-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud heard the arguments put forth by the rival sides over eight days.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The bench also comprises justices Sanjiv Khanna, Surya Kant, J B Pardiwala, Dipankar Datta, Manoj Misra and Satish Chandra Sharma.
The issue of AMU's minority status has been caught in a legal maze for the last several decades.
The top court had on February 12, 2019 referred to a seven-judge bench the contentious issue. A similar reference was also made in 1981.
A five-judge constitution bench had in the S Azeez Basha versus Union of India case in 1967 held that since AMU was a central university, it cannot be considered a minority institution.
However, the fabled institution got back its minority status when Parliament passed the AMU (Amendment) Act in 1981.
In January 2006, the Allahabad High Court struck down the provision of the 1981 law by which the university was accorded the minority status.
The Congress-led UPA government at the Centre moved in appeal against the Allahabad High Court order. The university also filed a separate petition against it.
The NDA government spearheaded by the BJP told the Supreme Court in 2016 that it will withdraw the appeal filed by the erstwhile UPA dispensation.
It had cited the apex court's 1967 judgement in the Basha case to claim that AMU was not a minority institution since it was a central university funded by the government.

Also Read

Aligarh to be renamed Harigarh? Civic body sends proposal to UP government

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Institutional collaboration precursor to solution finding: CJI Chandrachud

As a judge, I am servant of law and Constitution: CJI D Y Chandrachud

Rajasthan elections 2023: BJP begins minority outreach initiative

Court sends Hemant Soren to one-day judicial custody after arrest by ED

Amrit Udyan 2024: President Murmu inaugurates Udyan Utsav, check details

India proposes supplying LNG to our power facilities: Sri Lanka's minister

U'khand UCC: Draft to be submitted on Fri, special session for legislation

Indian Coast Guard Day 2024: Theme, History, Importance & Other Details

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : D Y Chandrachud Supreme Court Aligarh Muslim University India’s minority

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch on Budget DayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBudget 2024 | Income TaxIndia vs England 2nd Test Playing 11Ambuja Cements Q3 resultsAdani Enterprises Q3 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon