Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.56%)
65322.65 -365.53
Nifty (-0.59%)
19428.30 -114.80
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
5360.50 -8.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.45%)
37836.15 -171.45
Nifty Bank (-0.77%)
44199.10 -342.70
Heatmap

5 pilgrims killed as landslide debris falls on car in U'khand's Rudraprayag

"A 60-meter portion of the Kedarnathgya highway collapsed due to heavy debris falling from the hill with boulders in Tarsali. During this, a vehicle was buried in the debris here," they said

landslide, Landslide debris

"A vehicle buried under the debris was found on Friday, from which five bodies were recovered. One of the deceased was a Gujarat resident," officials said | Photo: ANI twitter

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 9:09 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Five pilgrims were killed after a car they were travelling in was buried under the debris of a landslide at Tarsali under Chowki Phata in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, police said on Saturday.
According to officials, the victims, including one from Gujarat, were on their way to Kedarnath when the incident took place on Thursday evening.
"A 60-meter portion of the Kedarnathgya highway collapsed due to heavy debris falling from the hill with boulders in Tarsali. During this, a vehicle was buried in the debris here," they said.
"A vehicle buried under the debris was found on Friday, from which five bodies were recovered. One of the deceased was a Gujarat resident," officials said.
Further investigation is underway, they added.
The incident also led to the blocking of the Guptkashi-Gaurikund highway leading to Kedarnath Dham for traffic on Friday, said officials, while adding that about 60 metres of the road had been badly damaged and washed away.

Also Read

Take weather update before visiting Kedarnath Temple: Authorities

Rudraprayag, Tehri in Uttarakhand record highest landslide density in India

3 dead, 17 missing in massive landslides U'khand's Rudraprayag district

Massive rocks crush three cars on Nagaland highway during landslide

Advisory for Kedarnath Dham yatra pilgrims in view of rain, snowfall alert

PM to lay foundation stone for Sant Ravidas temple, address rally in MP

LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad today after being reinstated as MP

Top headlines: EV sales could rise 1 mn in 5 yrs, Kharif sowing over

India deploys MiG-29 fighter jets squadron at Srinagar to handle threats

PM announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased in Ahmedabad accident

Rudraprayag police said that people and passengers are facing obstruction from the police stations in the lower area (Chowki Jawadi, Kotwali Rudraprayag, Chowki Tilwada, Thana Agastyamuni, Kakdagad).
Many districts of the state, including Rudraprayag, have been witnessing incessant rain for the last couple of days.
The Meteorological Department has issued a 'Red' alert and 'Orange' alert from August 11 to August 14 in most of the districts of Uttarakhand.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttarakhand landslide Death toll

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAir India New LogoDirect Tax CollectionsStock to Watch TodayAdani GroupGold-Silver PriceHCL Tech Share PriceLuna-25 SpacecraftApollo Hospitals Q1 resultsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: ReportITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit linesMP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systemsSamsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early tradeG20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon