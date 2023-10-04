Centre establishes National Turmeric Board, expected to reach $1 bn by 2030

After tomato and cumin seeds, turmeric prices soar on delayed sowing
Top headlines: Jio Financial India's most valued NBFC, turmeric prices soar
Farmer's to get a bird's eye view: IFFCO to purchase 2,500 agri drones
From Jaquar to Lakme: How some of the biggest Indian brands got their names
Farming linked with global carbon credit market in Uttar Pradesh
Odisha nods proposal to expand coverage of infra scheme to govt hospitals
Police gave us no FIR, neither revealed offences: NewsClick on office raids
Navy displays Dronaam counter-drone system at Swavalamban 2023 exhibition
HC takes suo motu cognisance of deaths at govt hospitals in Maharashtra
Actor Ranbir Kapoor summoned by ED in Mahadev online betting app case