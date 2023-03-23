JUST IN
Business Standard

Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid ruckus by Opposition

Both the houses of Parliament were adjourned till 2 p.m. minutes after the proceeding began on Thursday

Topics
Rajya Sabha | Lok Sabha | Opposition

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Parliament
File image of the Indian Parliament

Both the houses of Parliament were adjourned till 2 p.m. minutes after the proceeding began on Thursday.

Shortly after the Lok Sabha started its proceedings, BJP MPs raised slogans against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, seeking his apology for his democracy remarks in London.

Opposition Congress MPs also protested, seeking probe in the Adani issue.

Amid ruckus, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the lower house till 2 p.m.

The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned till 2 p.m. by chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar amid uproarious scenes by both treasury benches and opposition members.

Prior to the adjournment, leader of the house in Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal said that Rahul Gandhi should apologise for his remarks in Parliament.

"It is important that the nation hears an apology from the leader of their party (Congress) who is responsible for causing so much discredit to the country and to the Parliament," he said.

Earlier in the day, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi, Arjun Ram Meghwal, V. Muraleedharan and other floor leaders had met Dhankar in his chamber.

--IANS

ans/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 12:35 IST

