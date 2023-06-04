close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Rules to promote sustainability must for mitigating climate change: HP Guv

National President of Arogya Bharti Rakesh Pandit said the environment has great importance in everyone's lives

Press Trust of India Hamirpur (HP)
Shiv Pratap Shukla, finance ministry

Shiv Pratap Shukla

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 4:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday said stricter regulations to promote sustainable development and adoption of cleaner technologies are needed to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Addressing the 'North Zone Environment Workshop' here, Shukla stressed the need for protected and balanced development for environment protection and asserted that India today emits fewer carbon emissions as compared to the Western countries.

Today, the environment in Western countries is unbalanced and it is affecting the entire world. We need to preserve our green cover and adopt chemical-free agriculture while going back to coarse grains, a statement quoted Shukla as saying.

He said due to rapid urbanisation, industrialisation, population growth and uncontrolled human activities in the northern region, the environmental balance is being affected in a big way and climate change has emerged as a matter of global concern which affects everyone.

He said air pollution and water scarcity are some of the other issues that need attention.

The water sources of the major rivers of the northern region are under threat due to pollution, overuse and encroachment. Rainwater harvesting, wastewater treatment, and community awareness campaigns can go a long way in ensuring a sustainable water supply for future generations, he said.

Also Read

Indian companies need to reduce corporate flying emissions: Report

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio up 11% thus far in FY24; beats markets

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023: Birth anniversary, History, and more

CNG, piped gas prices to be cut but no clarity on deregulation: Analysts

Over 7.4 mn QR code-based paper tickets sold, dip in sale of tokens: DMRC

Bangladeshi diplomat visits hospitals to look for injured train passengers

Train crash: PIL seeks to set up inquiry commission under retired SC judge

USFDA inspections of Indian sites still below pre-Covid-19 levels

Odisha tragedy: South Central Railway announces cancellation of more trains

He also highlighted the significance of safeguarding the fragile ecosystems and biodiversity of the northern region, saying conservation of habitats of endangered species of wildlife should be given priority and activities like deforestation, illegal wildlife trade and habitat destruction should be discouraged.

Shukla said it is important to develop adaptation strategies and build resilience in the face of a changing climate and emphasised the need to raise awareness about climate change, promote sustainable practices and support renewable energy sources to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

National President of Arogya Bharti Rakesh Pandit said the environment has great importance in everyone's lives.

Our culture and tradition make us more aware of environmental protection. But, one-sided development has turned us away from it and deforestation, urbanisation, industrialisation, and rampant use of plastic have adversely affected the environment, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Climate Change Sustainable Development Himachal Pradesh

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 4:01 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon