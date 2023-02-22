JUST IN
Russia-Ukraine war cost world economy $1.6 trn in 2022, says study
Senior BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria sworn in as 31st governor of Assam
Karnataka hijab ban: Girls move SC for permission to take exam in headscarf
Necessary to include human rights issues in climate policies: NHRC
G20 can contribute to finding solutions to global challenges: Anurag Thakur
Indian plate moving 5 cm yearly, raising possibility of earthquakes: NGRI
Delhi sees dense fog but min temp 3 notches above normal at 14.6 degrees C
Fourth attempt to elect Delhi's new mayor today: Here is the story so far
Argument breaks out between passengers, AI staff over flight delay in Delhi
India reports 125 new Covid cases, one death; active tally rises to 1,935
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Necessary to include human rights issues in climate policies: NHRC
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Russia-Ukraine war cost world economy $1.6 trn in 2022, says study

A German study has found that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war cost the world economy a whopping $1.3 trillion in 2022.

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Russia | economy

IANS  |  Berlin 

Russia Ukraine conflict
Photo: Bloomberg

A German study has found that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war cost the world economy a whopping $1.3 trillion in 2022.

According to the study published by the German Economic Institute (IW) on Tuesday, Western economies were particularly affected as they lost two-thirds of their global production, reports Xinhua news agency.

The war has a "high global economic significance", IW expert Michael Groemling said in a statement.

Above all, energy and raw material supply problems were putting pressure on companies worldwide, he added.

In Germany, Europe's largest economy, soaring energy prices pushed inflation temporarily above the 10 per cent mark in 2022 before relief measures brought prices down again.

In January, inflation stabilised at 8.7 per cent, according to provisional data published by the Federal Statistical Office.

"High energy prices caused cost shocks at the production level, which became a burden difficult to calculate for many companies," the IW said.

The resulting rise in consumer prices "eroded the purchasing power of households, which cut back their consumption", the institute noted.

Finally, companies were reluctant to invest due to the global uncertainty and higher prices.

For 2023, the IW projects an additional global value-added loss of $1 trillion.

"Unfortunately, the all-clear is not yet in sight this year," Groemling said, warning that raw material shortages and uncertainty would "continue to occupy us beyond 2023 and cost prosperity".

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) last month raised its forecast for the global economy in 2023 slightly, expecting growth of 2.9 per cent instead of 2.7 per cent.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 12:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU