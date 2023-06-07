close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Enrolment for free power scheme to start June 15: Karnataka energy minister

If it is below 200 units, then another 10 per cent will be added. This average consumption will be free of cost, and the rest of the consumption up to 200 units will be charged

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 3:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Two days after rolling out the Gruha Jyoti scheme offering free power up to 200 units to domestic consumers, Karnataka Energy Minister K J George on Wednesday said the enrolment to avail of the benefit will start from June 15.

People who want to get this facility should enroll through the Seva Sindhu portal of the state government from June 15 to July 5, he said. Applicants will be required to upload proof that they are the resident of the building to avail of the benefit, he said.

According to George, the documents that need to be uploaded in the Seva Sindhu application to register for the scheme are any of the documents such as Aadhaar card, voter ID, title deed or lease or rental agreement.

The minister said that in the next two days a policy will be brought to include new buildings or new tenants.

As per the scheme, electricity supply companies will determine the average consumption of power in the last fiscal, based on which each consumer's average consumption will be calculated.

If it is below 200 units, then another 10 per cent will be added. This average consumption will be free of cost, and the rest of the consumption up to 200 units will be charged.

Also Read

Karnataka, Gujarat make most progress in clean energy transition: Report

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

Employees of 3 state-owned power firms go on strike; Maha invokes MESMA

Kerala Police spars with state electricity board over non-payment of dues

Come May 13, will BJP script history in 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections?

Govt to prepare public transport policy with focus on electric vehicles

Google Pay allows users to validate UPI using Aadhaar authentication

Govt raises kharif paddy MSP by 7%; largest hikes for moong and groundnut

Cyclone Biparjoy: Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies into severe cyclonic storm

Yogi asks officials to work in mission mode to solve people's problems

Supposing a consumer uses an average of 150 units of power, he or she will be eligible to get up to 165 units of electricity free. Any excess consumption up to 200 units will be charged.

Anyone consuming above 200 units will have to pay for the entire bill.

According to the minister, the state has 2.16 crore consumers who use less than 200 units of power, whereas there are only two lakh consumers who use more than 200 units of electricity.

George also said that the average consumption of domestic power is 53 units.

The scheme is expected to cost the state exchequer at least Rs 13,000 crore, he added. "We are not trying to exclude anyone. We want to include more people in this scheme. Our objective is to offer relief to the middle class as well, which is hit by price rise," George said.

A senior officer in the energy department told PTI that the government may consider changing the base year to calculate average unit consumption depending on the consumption pattern.

"Depending on the consumption pattern, we may think of setting up a new average year," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : electricity Karnataka Congress

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 3:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Twitter to share email IDs of subscribers with content creators, says Musk

Twitter
2 min read

WhatsApp's new update lets user to send HD photos on iOS, Android beta

WhatsApp
2 min read

Floodwaters engulf areas of Ukraine after dam breach as hundreds evacuated

Nova Kakhovka dam flooding Ukraine
4 min read

Most Popular

The naked truth: What do Indian laws say about nudity and obscenity?

Kerala High Court, Kerala HC
5 min read

US-bound Air India flight diverted to Magadan in Russia after engine glitch

Air India
2 min read

Centre invites protesting wrestlers for talks on charges against WFI chief

wrestlers' protest
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon