Business Standard

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 | 06:40 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Saif Ali Khan meets auto driver Bhajan Singh who saved him after attack

Saif Ali Khan meets auto driver Bhajan Singh who saved him after attack

In photos from the hospital, Saif Ali Khan can be seen smiling warmly as he stands beside Rana, resting his hands on the driver's shoulders

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan with Bhajan Singh Rana. (Image: X)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan recently met with Bhajan Singh Rana, the autorickshaw driver who rushed him to Lilavati Hospital after a stabbing incident at his home in the early hours of January 16. The meeting took place on January 21, just before Saif was discharged from the hospital.
 
In photos from the hospital, Saif Ali Khan can be seen smiling warmly as he stands beside Rana, resting his hands on the Rana’s shoulder. The actor had spent six days in the hospital, undergoing two surgeries to recover from multiple stab wounds inflicted during the attack on him. Rana is given Rs 51,000 by the actor as financial assistance.
 
 
Recalling the night of the incident, Bhajan Singh Rana told NDTV how a woman flagged down his auto near Saif’s residence, Satguru Niwas, in a panic. “I didn’t know it was Saif Ali Khan. He was wearing a white shirt stained with blood, and I was nervous about the situation. A child and a young man accompanied him in the auto,” he said. Despite his concerns, Rana ensured Saif reached the hospital quickly.
 
Speaking to media after meeting Saif, Rana shared details of the encounter. “His family was there, and they treated me with respect. His mother and children seemed very worried. I told him, ‘Get well soon. I prayed for you and will continue to do so’.” 

What happened on January 16?

On January 16, Saif was stabbed multiple times during an alleged robbery attempt by Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad. According to PTI, the attacker, an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh, claimed he stabbed Saif in the back to escape his firm grip. The incident occurred around 2.30 am after a staff member noticed the intruder and confronted him. The attacker fled the scene through the same bathroom window he had used to enter. It took the police three days to track him down. Saif was rushed to the hospital by Bhajan at approximately 3 am.
 

More From This Section

RG Kar case: Sanjay Roy

LIVE news updates: SC defers suo-motu hearing to Jan 29 in RG Kar rape, murder case

Maha Kumbh

Isro releases satellite images of Maha Kumbh Mela tent city, Sangam

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Will establish 100 new Sainik Schools to improve education quality: Rajnath

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM

Investors from 12 nations among 5k delegates expected in Odisha biz summit

Supreme Court, SC

RG Kar case: SC defers suo-motu hearing to Jan 29 citing paucity of time

Topics : Saif Ali Khan Bandra-Kurla Mumbai police BS Web Reports Bollywood

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVENitish Kumar's Withdraws BJP SupportStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDenta Water IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon