Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 02:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 'It's all up to God': Salman Khan on gangster Bishnoi's death threats

'It's all up to God': Salman Khan on gangster Bishnoi's death threats

At a press conference before the release of the movie Sikandar, actor Salman Khan spoke about the death threats he has been receiving from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

salman khan, salman

Actor Salman Khan (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has broken his silence on the death threats he has been receiving, mentioning that his fate rests with God. Speaking at a promotional event for his upcoming film Sikandar, the actor was asked about the threats against him.  
 
“Bhagwan, Allah sab unpar hai. Jitni umar likhi hai, utni likhi hai. Bas yahi hai” [It’s all up to God, Allah. What is written is written. That’s all],” he said.
 

Living under tight security

 
The 59-year-old actor acknowledged the challenges posed by the heightened security around him, particularly after the shooting incident outside his Mumbai residence.  
 
 
“Sometimes, having to move around with so many people becomes a problem,” he admitted at the press meet, which was held under strict security and away from cameras. Referring to the security restrictions, he said, “Galaxy, shoot, shoot Galaxy. No detours.”
 
Khan is gearing up for the release of Sikandar on March 30. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film features Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi in key roles.  

Also Read

Salman Khan's Sikandar

Sikandar advance bookings: Salman film starts slow but poised for big surge

IPL 2025 grand opening ceremony

IPL 2025 grand opening ceremony: Check full celebrity performers' list here

Salman Khan's Sikandar

'Sikandar Naache' out now: Salman and Rashmika set the dance floor on fire

Andaz Apna Apna 2

Aamir Khan hints at Andaz Apna Apna sequel with Shah Rukh and Salman Khan

Salman Khan's ‘Sikandar' 2025

Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' teaser released: When and where to watch?

 

Blackbuck poaching case

Salman Khan has been a target of threats since 1998, following the Hum Saath-Saath Hain Blackbuck poaching case. During the film’s shoot, he and co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, and Neelam were accused of hunting a Blackbuck — an animal considered sacred by the Bishnoi community. Since then, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his network have repeatedly threatened Khan.  
 
The situation escalated in April last year when two armed men on a motorcycle opened fire outside his Bandra apartment. Both attackers were later arrested, and the police revealed that the attack was planned by Bishnoi’s younger brother, Amnol Bishnoi.
 
In October 2024, former Maharashtra Cabinet minister Baba Siddique, known to be close to Salman, was assassinated. The Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the killing, citing his association with the actor.  

More From This Section

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep, Dhankhar, VP

LIVE: Rajya Sabha chairman Dhankhar rejects privilege notice against Amit Shah

gavel law cases

Spouse threatening or attempting suicide cruelty, ground for divorce: HC

Santosh, Shahana Goswami

Why has CBFC blocked UK's Oscar entry Santosh from release in India?

students, student, School students

Delhi govt to offer free CUET, NEET online coaching to 163K students

Bank Holidays

Bank holidays on March 27, 28: Banks to close for up to four days this week

Topics : Salman Khan crimes BS Web Reports Baba Siddique

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To BuyAssam Gunotsav Result 2025What is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon